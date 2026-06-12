Cross River Governor Highlights 127km of Roads Completed Without Ribbon-Cutting on Democracy Day

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu announced the completion of 127 kilometers of roads without any ribbon-cutting ceremonies during a Democracy Day thanksgiving service in Calabar. Represented by his deputy, he emphasized that the projects prioritized people's interests over publicity, reflecting a commitment to service delivery. The governor also credited the state's peace and security achievements, including the surrender of 171 suspects, to sustained investments and both kinetic and non-kinetic measures. He urged continued citizen support for responsible leadership and honored democratic sacrifices. The Anglican Bishop of Calabar called for greater transparency and accountability in governance, underscoring democracy's value over military rule.

In Calabar, Cross River State, Governor Bassey Otu highlighted his administration's commitment to service delivery by announcing the completion of 127 kilometers of roads without holding any ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, represented by Deputy Governor Peter Odey, Otu emphasized that the projects were undertaken to serve the people, not for publicity. He also noted that Cross River had become one of Nigeria's most peaceful states due to sustained investments in security, employing both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies; this resulted in 171 suspected criminals surrendering recently.

Governor Otu praised security agencies for their collaboration and urged citizens to continue supporting responsible leadership, paying tribute to the late Moshood Abiola and other democratic heroes. In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Calabar Diocese, Nneoyi Egbe, called on public office holders to serve with gratitude, humility, and accountability, advocating for greater transparency through regular publication of budget performance reports to boost public trust.

He stressed that despite its flaws, democracy is preferable to military rule and encouraged citizen support for better service delivery. The event included a special Jumat Service to commemorate Democracy Day, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu Road Projects Security Democracy Day Transparency Accountability Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women in Leadership Cross-Sector Convening in Abuja: Connecting Impact, Shaping National GrowthThe Women in Leadership Advancement Network, in collaboration with several women's organizations, organized a cross-sector leadership event in Abuja, bringing together senior and emerging women leaders to address sector fragmentation, strengthen strategic relationships, and advance women's participation in decision-making across Nigeria.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Reaffirms Democracy's Effectiveness in NigeriaRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed that democracy remains the most effective system of government for Nigeria, given the country's rich diversity of ethnic, religious, and cultural identities.

Read more »

Cross River Health Commissioner Assures Residents of No Ebola Case, Urges VigilanceThe Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, announced no Ebola cases have been recorded in the state. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspected cases, following outbreaks in Uganda and DRC. The state has activated its emergency operations centre and intensified surveillance.

Read more »

Cross River State Governor Unveils Electric Vehicles for Permanent SecretariesCross River State Government has launched an electric mobility initiative by distributing 36 electric vehicles to Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service as part of Democracy Day celebrations. Governor Bassey Otu stated that the program aims to improve public service efficiency, reduce transportation costs for senior officials, and promote clean energy transportation. He emphasized the importance of strengthening governance by enhancing welfare for top civil servants and building integrity in service.

Read more »