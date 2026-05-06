Cross River Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

A Family Court in Calabar, Cross River State, has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl. The conviction, based on medical evidence and witness testimonies, highlights the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards sexual violence and its commitment to justice for victims.

A Family Court in Calabar, Cross River State , has sentenced a 27-year-old man, Edidiong Nyojole, to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in the Uwanse area of Calabar.

Justice Blessing Egwu of Family Court 2 delivered the judgement on 5 May, stating that the prosecution had proven the charge beyond a reasonable doubt against the convicted man. According to a statement posted on its Facebook page by the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), a non-governmental organisation advocating for the rights of indigent women and vulnerable children, the judge relied on medical evidence, witness testimonies, and the defendant’s admission during the trial to convict him.

The statement detailed that the convict forcefully dragged the minor into an uncompleted building in the Uwanse area of Calabar, where he, along with an accomplice who remains at large, raped her. In addition to the life sentence, the court ordered the convict to pay N1 million as compensation to the victim.

This conviction underscores a firm judicial stance against sexual violence and affirms that perpetrators of such crimes will be held fully accountable under the law, the organisation said in the statement. The statement acknowledged the Nigeria Police in Cross River, the Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Ani, and the staff of BRCI, whose efforts made the conviction possible.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the Principal Counsel at BRCI, James Ibor, commended the Cross River State Government for its zero-tolerance policy towards gender and sexual violence. People are saying the number of convictions is increasing in Cross River State. These cases happen in other states too. What has increased in Cross River State is that people now report more because they trust that they will get justice, Mr Ibor said.

This recent conviction follows another high-profile case where a 46-year-old man in Cross River was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his daughter, as reported by PREMIUM TIMES a week ago. The increasing number of convictions in Cross River State highlights the state’s commitment to combating sexual violence and ensuring justice for victims. The BRCI and other advocacy groups continue to play a crucial role in supporting victims and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The state’s judicial system has demonstrated a strong resolve to address sexual violence, setting a precedent for other states to follow. The compensation awarded to the victim also serves as a form of restitution, acknowledging the trauma and suffering endured. The case has sparked discussions on the importance of reporting sexual violence and the need for a robust legal framework to protect victims and punish offenders.

The Cross River State Government’s efforts in this regard have been widely praised, with many hoping that other states will adopt similar measures to combat sexual violence and ensure justice for victims





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