CRMI Commends CBN’s Enhanced Digital Finance Security Measures

The Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria applauds the Central Bank of Nigeria's new regulations designed to strengthen the security of Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem, focusing on fraud prevention and market standardization.

The Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria ( CRMI ) has issued a strong endorsement of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN )'s recently implemented enhancements to the regulatory framework governing Nigeria’s digital financial landscape.

The CRMI views these measures as a crucial and forward-thinking response to the escalating threats of fraud, identity theft, and unauthorized access that plague the instant payment system. The new regulations introduce several key provisions designed to bolster security, including limitations on transaction volumes and values for newly activated mobile banking applications during their initial 24 hours of operation. This restriction aims to mitigate the risk of substantial losses stemming from fraudulent activity targeting accounts immediately after activation.

Furthermore, the framework mandates device binding, a security protocol that links a user’s account to a specific device, making it significantly more difficult for fraudsters to gain access even if they obtain login credentials. Complementing these measures is the implementation of real-time enterprise fraud monitoring systems, which continuously analyze transactions for suspicious patterns and anomalies, enabling swift intervention to prevent fraudulent activities.

The CRMI specifically highlighted the importance of these measures in curtailing account takeover vulnerabilities, particularly during the critical period following account activation. The institute explained that by restricting transaction exposure during this high-risk window, the framework substantially diminishes the opportunities available to fraudsters seeking to exploit newly onboarded or compromised accounts. This proactive approach is expected to significantly reduce financial losses for both individuals and financial institutions.

Beyond the immediate security enhancements, the CBN’s actions also encompass the introduction of the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR). This benchmark is intended to standardize overnight funding rates within Nigeria, bringing the nation’s financial system into closer alignment with internationally recognized best practices. The CRMI believes that the NOFR will play a vital role in deepening financial markets, fostering greater transparency, and ultimately improving the effectiveness of monetary policy implementation.

A standardized rate will provide a clearer signal for market participants, facilitating more efficient allocation of capital and reducing systemic risk. The institute anticipates that this will attract increased foreign investment and contribute to the overall stability of the Nigerian financial system.

However, the CRMI cautioned that the successful implementation of this ambitious framework is not guaranteed and will depend heavily on the commitment and capabilities of all stakeholders. The institute strongly urged banks, fintech companies, and payment service providers to prioritize substantial investments in strengthening their cybersecurity infrastructure. This includes adopting advanced security technologies, conducting regular vulnerability assessments, and implementing robust data protection measures.

Furthermore, the CRMI emphasized the need for significant investment in fraud analytics capabilities, enabling these institutions to proactively identify and respond to emerging fraud trends. Crucially, the institute underscored the importance of prioritizing comprehensive staff training programs to ensure that employees are equipped to recognize and prevent fraudulent activities. Equally important is raising customer awareness regarding digital security best practices, empowering individuals to protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud.

The CRMI reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting these regulatory reforms through a variety of initiatives, including professional development programs, active advocacy efforts, and collaborative partnerships with key industry stakeholders. As Nigeria continues its ongoing transition towards a more digitally driven economy, the CRMI recognizes its role in fostering a secure, resilient, and innovative financial ecosystem





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CBN CRMI Digital Finance Cybersecurity Fraud Prevention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abubakar Sokoto Mohammed: The passage of a committed comrade, By Jibrin IbrahimPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Nigeria: Pattern of Violence During Ramadan and Easter Raises AlarmsA surge in attacks targeting worshippers during Ramadan and Easter across northern Nigeria reveals a disturbing trend of violence timed to coincide with major religious gatherings. The report details incidents in Borno, Benue, Kebbi, and other states, highlighting the vulnerability of civilian populations and the tactical similarities among diverse armed groups.

Read more »

Ganduje Links Disability Neglect to Rising Begging in Northern NigeriaFormer Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje expresses concern over the increasing number of beggars in northern Nigeria, attributing it to the neglect of persons with disabilities and advocating for inclusive education and empowerment.

Read more »

What’s that noise? Response to Ukeje and ADC forum of national legislatorsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

CSO commends military for rescuing kidnapped victims, arresting suspectsThe Citizens Alliance for Security and National Cohesion (CASNC), a civic group, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces over gains following a series of recent operations across the country.

Read more »

Nigeria: Malaria & Malnutrition Crisis Affecting Children in Northern NigeriaReport details the interconnected challenges of malaria and malnutrition among children in northern Nigeria, highlighting high admission rates to therapeutic feeding centres and the dangers of misdiagnosis. Also includes various other news items on oil disputes, school closures, political matters and religious commentary.

Read more »