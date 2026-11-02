Critics Warn Nigeria's Judiciary Risks Legitimacy Amid Political Surrogacy Claims

Legal experts condemn political interference in Nigeria's courts, citing unconstitutional judicial appointments that threaten impartiality and public trust in the justice system.

Legal experts and civil society leaders are raising urgent alarms over the increasing influence of political operatives within Nigeria's court system, warning that such interference undermines the constitutional guarantee of an independent judiciary. The controversy centers on the presence of individuals with explicit partisan allegiances presiding over election petition tribunals and other high-stakes legal proceedings, a practice critics label as unconstitutional and dangerous for democratic stability.

Judicial Independence Under Political Threat

Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun recently urged the legal fraternity to shield judges from personal attacks, ridicule, threats, and harassment as the new judicial year began. However, observers argue that the National Judicial Council, led by Kekere-Ekun, bears the primary responsibility for enforcing strict ethical boundaries, particularly during active political seasons when judicial impartiality is most scrutinized.

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Critics assert that the current environment has allowed known political surrogates to occupy judicial seats, creating a conflict of interest that violates public trust. These individuals are described as wholly-owned surrogates of politicians running for office, effectively advocating for specific platforms while wielding judicial power.

Constitutional Violations and Legal Precedents

Nigeria's Constitution explicitly prohibits the convergence of political advocacy and judicial authority. Section 36(1) mandates that a court must be constituted in a manner that secures its independence and impartiality. Experts maintain that a court presided over by a political surrogate inherently lacks these constitutive standards, rendering any such judge an unlawful actor in the eyes of the law.

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Historical legal precedents from other jurisdictions reinforce the stance that judges cannot serve political parties. In Australia, a 19th-century case involving Justice Higgins demonstrated that public comment on a judge's lack of impartiality is not contempt of court but a public benefit. This precedent highlights the long-standing recognition that judicial independence must be absolute, free from political indebtedness.

Corruption and Case Manipulation Scandals

Allegations of judicial corruption are not new to Nigeria, with past cases illustrating systemic vulnerabilities. In 2018, senior lawyer Joseph Nwobike was convicted in the High Court for inducing court registrars to assign cases to preferred judges to secure favorable outcomes. Nwobike was also accused of offering bribes to Federal High Court judges Mohammed Yinusa and Hyeladzira Nganjiwa.

These scandals underscore the ease with which litigants can manipulate judicial outcomes when proper safeguards are ignored. The historical context of Nigeria's judiciary, which began as a surrogate for the Royal Niger Company, further complicates modern efforts to establish a truly independent legal system free from colonial or political overreach.

Future Implications for Democratic Integrity

As Nigeria approaches critical electoral periods, the risk of judicial bias becomes a focal point for political analysts. The upcoming 2027 Adamawa governorship race, already noted for potential tight competition involving figures like Atiku Abubakar and Ribadu, highlights the stakes involved in maintaining judicial neutrality.

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Stakeholders emphasize that without immediate intervention by the National Judicial Council to disqualify political surrogates from presiding over election petitions, the integrity of future electoral disputes remains in jeopardy. The call to action is clear: enforce constitutional standards strictly to ensure that courts remain bastions of justice rather than instruments of political power.