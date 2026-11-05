Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from International Football After Historic Career

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his retirement from the Portugal national team, ending a two-decade career defined by World Cup triumphs and record-breaking goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, closing the book on an unparalleled two-decade tenure with the Portugal national team. The legendary forward confirmed the end of his global campaign immediately after securing Portugal's place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group F football match against Hungary at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on October 14, 2025.

Ronaldo's Historic Retirement Announcement

The decision marks the conclusion of an era where the iconic No. 7 became the face of Portuguese soccer on the world stage. Ronaldo spent nearly twenty years representing his country across multiple Olympic cycles and major continental tournaments. His departure leaves a significant void in the national squad, as no other player has matched his longevity or statistical output for the senior team. The announcement was made in the immediate aftermath of his team's successful qualification efforts, capping a career that has defined modern European soccer.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football At 41

Qualification Drama Against Sweden and Hungary

Portugal had just won the World Cup play-off first leg 1-0 against Sweden thanks to the iconic No. 7, setting the stage for the return fixture. Ronaldo opened the scoring before Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought the sides level in the tie with a double in the Swedish capital. Despite the setback in Stockholm, the then Real Madrid attacker claimed Portugal's spot at the tournament in Brazil by completing his hat-trick in two minutes during the decisive moments. This performance highlighted his ability to deliver in high-pressure knockout scenarios. Earlier in the qualifier campaign, Ronaldo celebrated scoring his team's second goal during the match against Hungary, showcasing his continued relevance in the squad's offensive structure.

Trophy Hunt and Heartbreak in France

Ronaldo's side went into the decider against hosts France in Paris searching for their first major international trophy. The team aimed to make up for the past after losing to Greece on home soil 12 years earlier. The match ended in tragedy for the forward, as he left the field injured and in tears after just 25 minutes. He spent the rest of the game on the touchline cheering on his teammates from a distance, a poignant image that underscored his emotional investment in the national cause. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of that crucial contest, preventing Portugal from achieving their ultimate goal of lifting the trophy.

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World Cup Success and Statistical Dominance

Fresh from winning three straight Champions Leagues with Real, Ronaldo faced Spain in Portugal's World Cup opener in 2018. CR7 opened the scoring in Sochi with a penalty before grabbing a hat-trick, including a superb late free kick, to fire Portugal to a thrilling draw. His individual brilliance continued three months after turning 40, when he helped Portugal reach the Nations League final against Spain in Munich. He scored the winner over Germany in the semi-final before claiming the equaliser against Spain to send the decider to extra time. These performances solidified his status as one of the greatest international scorers in history.

Recent World Cup Impact in Toronto

During this year's World Cup in Toronto, Ronaldo and Portugal faced Croatia in the last 32 of the tournament. He had an early effort chalked off for offside, and Ivan Perisic put Croatia ahead. However, Ronaldo equalised for Portugal from the penalty spot, demonstrating his clutch ability once again. Goncalo Ramos' late header gave Portugal a memorable 2-1 victory and sent them into the last 16. The team ultimately lost to eventual winners Spain, but Ronaldo's contribution remained vital throughout the knockout stages. His final appearances confirmed that even in the later stages of his career, he could still influence major tournaments at the highest level.