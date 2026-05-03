Crisis Looms as NDC, APM Official Allegedly Holds Dual Party Membership

Barr. Reuben Egwuaba, National Legal Adviser of both the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), is facing scrutiny over alleged dual party membership, a violation of Nigeria’s Electoral Act. Activists are calling for an immediate investigation by INEC.

A potential crisis looms over the Nigeria n Democratic Congress ( NDC ) and the Allied Peoples Movement ( APM ) following allegations that Barrister Reuben Egwuaba, the National Legal Adviser, is simultaneously registered as a key official in both political parties.

Documents obtained by DAILY POST reveal that Egwuaba is officially listed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as holding the position of National Legal Adviser for both the APM and the NDC. This situation raises serious concerns about compliance with Nigeria’s electoral laws, specifically the recently revised Electoral Act, which explicitly prohibits dual party membership. The implications of this alleged dual membership are significant, according to electoral reform advocates.

The amended electoral provisions, particularly modifications to Section 77, clearly state that an individual cannot belong to more than one political party concurrently. The law prescribes a substantial penalty for violations, including a fine of up to ₦10 million or a potential prison sentence of up to two years. Activist Julius Aondowase emphasized that this is not a simple administrative error but a serious legal contradiction.

He highlighted the importance of the National Legal Adviser role, describing it as a core position within a party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) that necessitates full and undivided allegiance to that single party. Therefore, holding this position in two separate parties simultaneously is not merely politically questionable; it potentially constitutes a criminal offense under Nigerian law. Aondowase called for immediate clarification from all parties involved, urging a swift investigation by relevant authorities, including INEC.

He stressed the need for transparency and accountability, stating that if the records are accurate, a clear violation of the law has occurred. Conversely, if the records are inaccurate, a prompt correction and a detailed explanation regarding the origin of the conflicting information are required. He firmly asserted that Nigeria’s democratic processes must be governed by established rules and regulations, not by expediency or convenience.

The timing of this revelation is particularly noteworthy, as it comes shortly after the defection of prominent political figures, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governors of Anambra and Kano states respectively, to the NDC. This adds another layer of complexity to the situation, potentially raising questions about the integrity of the party’s membership and leadership structure. The potential fallout from this issue could significantly impact the NDC and APM, potentially affecting their standing and credibility in the upcoming elections.

INEC’s response and subsequent investigation will be crucial in determining the extent of the violation and the appropriate course of action. The focus will be on verifying the accuracy of the records and ensuring that all political parties adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act. The case underscores the importance of diligent record-keeping and strict enforcement of electoral laws to maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

The situation also highlights the need for increased public awareness regarding the legal implications of dual party membership and the consequences for those who violate the law. The outcome of this matter will undoubtedly set a precedent for future cases and reinforce the commitment to upholding the rule of law in Nigerian politics





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