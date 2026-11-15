CPPE Warns Political Violence in Nigeria Threatens 2027 Investment and Economic Stability

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise warns that political violence ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections will trigger capital flight, raise business costs, and destabilize the economy.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise has issued a stark warning regarding the economic repercussions of escalating political tensions in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections. The business advocacy group states that continued political violence, intimidation, and inflammatory rhetoric pose severe risks to national economic stability and investor confidence.

Political Violence Impacts Nigerian Economic Stability

Muda Yusuf, the chief executive officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, outlined these concerns in a policy brief released on Sunday. He emphasized that while political competition is a legitimate feature of democracy, its degeneration into violence, institutional manipulation, and disregard for due process extends far beyond political spheres.

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Such instability directly impacts investment decisions, business operations, employment rates, and overall economic growth. The organization highlights that the growing incidence of politically induced violence raises serious concerns about the implications for economic stability and investor confidence in the region.

Capital Flight and Increased Business Costs

According to Muda Yusuf, political instability can discourage new investments and delay critical expansion plans by businesses operating in the country. He noted that such an environment increases the risk premiums demanded by investors, making capital acquisition more expensive and difficult for companies seeking to grow.

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Businesses may face significant disruptions to their commercial activities, including supply chains, logistics, and market access. Prolonged instability could trigger portfolio outflows and foreign exchange volatility, further destabilizing the financial landscape for both local and international stakeholders.

Severe Consequences for Small Enterprises

The economic costs of this instability are particularly severe for small businesses, informal enterprises, and investors holding significant fixed assets that cannot be readily relocated. These entities lack the mobility to move operations to safer regions, making them highly vulnerable to political shocks and security threats.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise argues that the inability to protect these vulnerable sectors undermines broader economic resilience. Without targeted interventions, the informal sector and small enterprises face the highest risk of collapse due to unchecked political violence.

Call for Institutional Neutrality and Accountability

Muda Yusuf has called on political leaders to condemn violence regardless of the perpetrators or beneficiaries. He urged security agencies to ensure strict accountability for those responsible for acts of intimidation and violence. He stated that electoral ambition must never take precedence over the security of lives, property, and investments.

The economist emphasized that the neutrality of state institutions is necessary to protect the credibility of the electoral process and maintain investor confidence. He specified that the Independent National Electoral Commission must operate independently, transparently, and professionally, free from political interference or intimidation.

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Protecting Assets and Upholding Rule of Law

Regarding security agencies, Muda Yusuf said they must provide impartial protection for all political actors, electoral officials, citizens, and economic assets without partisan considerations. He also stressed that the judiciary must remain independent and accessible for the resolution of electoral disputes to ensure fair outcomes.

He warned against the use of regulatory and law enforcement institutions for political intimidation, selective sanctions, or partisan advantage. The politicization of these institutions creates risks that extend well beyond the electoral process, weakening the rule of law and undermining regulatory predictability.

Ensuring Continuity in Public Administration

The economist advised the civil service and public administration to maintain professionalism, continuity of essential services, and neutrality in managing public resources. He called on political parties to restrain their supporters and cooperate with lawful investigations and the prosecution of offenders involved in political violence.

Muda Yusuf concluded that political competition must not disrupt economic governance, regulatory institutions, or existing lawful contractual and investment commitments. The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise urges all stakeholders to prioritize economic stability and the protection of investments over short-term political gains.