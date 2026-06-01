CPPE Says Tinubu's Reforms Stabilised Economy but Welfare Gains Still Elusive

An assessment by the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise notes that while macroeconomic indicators have improved, the benefits of reforms have not yet translated into better living standards for Nigerians.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has assessed the first three years of President Bola Tinubu's administration, concluding that the period was largely devoted to restoring macroeconomic stability after inheriting severe fiscal, monetary, and foreign exchange challenges.

However, the CPPE cautioned that the benefits of the reforms have not yet translated into broad-based improvements in living standards for ordinary Nigerians. In a detailed review, the Chief Executive Officer of the CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, explained that the government came into office amid acute foreign exchange illiquidity, multiple exchange rate windows, declining investor confidence, and weakened external reserves.

Fiscal conditions were similarly strained by the extensive use of Ways and Means financing from the central bank and a costly fuel subsidy regime that had created significant fiscal leakages and economic distortions. According to Yusuf, the two cornerstone reforms of the administration were the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate. These measures were intended to reduce the drain on public finances and improve the efficiency of resource allocation in the economy.

The removal of the fuel subsidy, Yusuf argued, helped to ease pressure on government budgets and laid the groundwork for a more sustainable downstream petroleum sector. Similarly, exchange rate unification improved price discovery in the foreign exchange market and reduced opportunities for arbitrage that had previously distorted trade and investment flows. Yet, both reforms came with substantial adjustment costs. The immediate impact was a sharp inflationary surge.

Energy prices rose dramatically, pushing up transportation and logistics costs. Production expenses increased significantly, and the depreciation of the naira amplified the effects of imported inflation. These factors contributed to declining real incomes, worsening poverty conditions, and a widespread cost-of-living crisis across the country. Despite these difficulties, Yusuf pointed to several positive indicators of macroeconomic recovery.

External reserves have improved considerably, with gross reserves approaching $50 billion. The balance of trade has remained in surplus, investor confidence has strengthened, and exchange rate volatility has moderated since 2025. The CPPE chief noted that the economy recorded 11 consecutive months of disinflation from early 2025 through February 2026, though inflationary pressures returned following the geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel in March 2026.

Gains in the capital market have also been remarkable: the Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index rose from about 55,700 points in 2023 to more than 254,000 points in 2026, while market capitalization increased from about N30 trillion to over N160 trillion. Yusuf highlighted that the discontinuation of Ways and Means financing has improved monetary discipline and macroeconomic stability.

Furthermore, the emergence of domestic refining capacity, led by the Dangote Refinery, has strengthened foreign exchange conservation and energy security. As Yusuf put it, 'An economy that produces more of what it consumes is inherently more resilient than one that depends excessively on imports.

' Nevertheless, he identified several unresolved challenges. Elevated inflation continues to erode purchasing power, consumer confidence remains fragile, and the benefits of reform have not reached many households. Yusuf stated that the challenge before the administration is no longer merely one of economic stabilization; it is the imperative of converting reform gains into jobs, higher incomes, lower poverty, and a better quality of life for Nigerians.

He also cited insecurity as a major threat to economic recovery, particularly its impact on agriculture, food production, rural livelihoods, and investment.

'No economy can achieve food security when farmers face persistent threats to their lives and livelihoods,' he said. Other constraints include high energy costs, logistics bottlenecks, policy inconsistency, weak infrastructure, and elevated interest rates, all of which limit industrial competitiveness and job creation. On fiscal sustainability, Yusuf noted that public debt rose to N159.3 trillion as of December 2025, driven partly by naira depreciation and the securitization of N23 trillion in legacy Ways and Means liabilities.

He emphasized that debt sustainability and fiscal space remain important policy concerns, although ongoing tax reforms could strengthen government revenue and improve fiscal capacity. Finally, Yusuf stressed the importance of governance, transparency, and accountability in sustaining public support for economic reforms.

'The long-term sustainability of economic reforms rests on the principle of shared sacrifice. Public confidence is strengthened when citizens perceive that the costs of adjustment are borne not only by households and businesses, but also by the political and governing elite,' he said. Looking ahead, Yusuf called for the next phase of reforms to focus on converting macroeconomic stability into inclusive growth through stronger investment, improved productivity, enhanced energy security, food security, industrial competitiveness, and poverty reduction





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