CPPE Reviews Q1 2026 Economic Performance: Naira Stabilizes, But Challenges Persist

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) reports on Nigeria's economic performance in Q1 2026, highlighting naira stability, driven by increased external reserves, while also emphasizing persistent cost-of-living challenges and outlining a cautiously optimistic outlook for Q2 2026, with warnings of geopolitical and political risks.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises ( CPPE ) has provided an assessment of Nigeria 's economic performance during the first quarter of 2026, highlighting key developments and outlining the outlook for the second quarter. In a weekend statement, the Chief Executive Officer of CPPE , Muda Yusuf, detailed the performance of the naira, the prevailing economic challenges, and potential risks and opportunities ahead.

The official market saw the naira trading within a range of N1,340 to N1,430 against the dollar during Q1 2026. This relatively stable exchange rate was a positive development, contributing to the moderation of imported inflation and a boost in investor confidence. Yusuf credited the improved stability to an increase in external reserves, which reached approximately $50 billion as of March 11, 2026. The improvement in external reserves provided a buffer against currency volatility, allowing for a more predictable business environment. This stability was a welcome respite after the considerable volatility experienced during the currency reform transition period. However, despite the positive developments in the foreign exchange market, the CPPE's assessment acknowledged the persistent challenges facing the Nigerian economy. The cost-of-living crisis remained a significant concern for many Nigerians. This crisis was driven by a combination of factors, including high energy costs, which continued to put a strain on household budgets and business operations. Insecurity remained a major issue, impacting economic activity and investment. Furthermore, deep-seated structural rigidities within the economy continued to hinder productivity and investment, creating further challenges for economic growth and diversification. These structural issues require comprehensive and sustained reforms to address long-term development obstacles.\The outlook for the second quarter of 2026, according to the CPPE, is cautiously optimistic. However, this optimism is tempered by a number of significant risks. One major factor is the evolving geopolitical tensions, particularly those involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. These tensions could have a destabilizing effect on global markets, potentially impacting Nigeria's trade, investment, and external reserves. Any disruption to global supply chains or a significant rise in energy prices, for example, could have a negative impact on Nigeria's economy. The impending 2027 elections also pose risks to policy focus and reform momentum. The political cycle could shift the focus away from crucial economic reforms, potentially leading to policy uncertainty and hindering the progress made in the first quarter. This could affect investor confidence and slow down the pace of economic development. Yusuf specifically mentioned the need for policymakers to be mindful of the potential for distractions and to remain committed to implementing sound economic policies. He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus on key economic priorities, such as addressing structural rigidities, promoting diversification, and fostering a business-friendly environment to sustain economic growth.\In light of these developments and the economic outlook, Yusuf also offered policy recommendations. He advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider suspending further monetary policy tightening. The primary concern here is the potential for additional tightening measures to exacerbate inflationary pressures on citizens. While controlling inflation remains a crucial objective for the CBN, excessively restrictive monetary policies could negatively impact economic growth and further increase the burden on households and businesses. The CPPE's advice reflects a balancing act: acknowledging the need for price stability while also considering the broader economic impact of policy decisions. The recommendation to pause on further monetary tightening highlights the need to find a sustainable balance between managing inflation and fostering economic growth, particularly in the face of ongoing economic challenges and external risks. The CPPE's comprehensive review provides valuable insights into the Nigerian economy and underscores the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities to enhance economic growth and stability. The assessment serves as a call for policymakers to remain vigilant, adapt to changing circumstances, and prioritize policies that support sustainable and inclusive economic development





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Nigeria Economy CPPE Naira Exchange Rate Inflation Q1 2026 Outlook Geopolitics 2027 Elections

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