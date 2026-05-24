CPPE Condemns Nigerian Government for Issuing Petrol Import Licenses Over Dangote Refinery

Nigeria's Central for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has accused the government of making a mistake by issuing petrol import licenses to petroleum marketers despite Dangote Refinery's ability to meet domestic consumption. The move has sparked criticism from the oil and gas industry over concerns that it undermines the efforts of progressive investment, leaving the country with no choice but to implement expensive petrol imports from abroad. Industry insiders claim that the Economic policy is compromising the financial status of a nation like Nigeria by allow a competitor to be able to act like a nation. The Anparo group has clarified the capacity for the Dangote Resineries to become a multiplier developmental resource for the Nigerias economy has assembled formidable benchmarks

The Central for the Promotion of Private Enterprise ( CPPE ) has condemned the Nigerian government for issuing fresh petrol import licenses to petroleum marketers despite Dangote Refinery 's capacity to meet domestic consumption .

The move has sparked reactions from industrial stakeholders, with many criticizing the regulatory authority and petroleum company for blocksading the refinery. CPPE has argued that portraying Dangote Refinery as a monopolistic threat is flawed and unfair, calling instead for a focus on production, refining, and the strengthening of domestic productive capacity





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dangote Refinery Petrol Import Licenses Nigerian Government CPPE Petroleum Marketers Domestic Consumption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NNPC accuses Dangote refinery of seeking fuel monopoly in court filingNNPC argued that Dangote refinery’s lawsuit against fuel import licences could create a monopoly, threaten supply security and destabilise Nigeria’s fuel market.

Read more »

NNPC opposes Dangote refinery suit, warns against ‘monopoly control’ of fuel marketNNPC has opposed the lawsuit filed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery challenging fuel import licences issued to marketers, warning that restricting imports could expose Nigeria to supply disruptions and monopoly control.

Read more »

Dangote delivered Nigeria from ‘Economic Slavery’ — OtedolaOtedola says Dangote refinery and fertiliser projects have transformed Nigeria’s industrial landscape and reduced dependence on imports.

Read more »

Chinese Woman Arrested in Nigeria: Suspected of Smuggling 'Canadian Loud' to NigeriaThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 63-year-old Chinese woman named Ting Hung Kiong for allegedly attempting to smuggle 31.0 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, into Nigeria. The suspect was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Read more »