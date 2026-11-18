Brein Ayeni, head of Christworld Nation Church in Coventry, receives an 11-year prison sentence for rape and coercive behavior after a victim broke her silence.

Brein Ayeni, the 43-year-old leader of the Christworld Nation Church in Coventry, United Kingdom, has been sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison. This sentencing follows a trial where Ayeni was convicted of three counts of rape and one count of coercive or controlling behaviour.

The court proceedings confirmed that the sexual offences committed against the victim began in June 2025. During this period, the church leader recorded several of the attacks on his mobile phone, a method he later used to threaten the victim into silence.

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Ayeni explicitly threatened to share these recorded videos if the woman attempted to report the abuse to authorities. He falsely claimed that the footage demonstrated the encounters were consensual, a manipulative tactic designed to isolate the victim and prevent her from seeking help.

Modus Operandi and Psychological Manipulation

Beyond the physical acts of rape, the conviction includes charges related to coercive and controlling behaviour. Police evidence showed that Ayeni made derogatory comments about the victim, comparing her previous lifestyle choices to poison.

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This psychological abuse was compounded by his strategic gain of the victim's trust through his position as a church leader. Once that trust was established, he exploited it to maintain dominance and control over her movements and interactions.

Victim Impact and Reporting Timeline

The victim formally reported the abuse to the police in March 2026, which triggered an immediate investigation. Specialist officers from the force's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team were assigned to handle the case due to its severity and complexity.

In a profound victim impact statement, the woman detailed the severe toll the abuse took on her mental and emotional well-being. She explained that the title held by Ayeni made her trust him, and that breach of faith has left her unable to trust others or allow new people into her life.

She stated, "I struggle to trust people and allow them to get close to me because I am frightened of being taken advantage of again." The impact extended to her family, who watched her endure significant pain and emotional distress during the ordeal.

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Police Response and Broader Implications

Det Sgt Evie Griffiths of the public protection unit described the offences as horrific, noting the lasting impact on the victim. Griffiths highlighted that it was the victim's bravery in speaking out that allowed police to arrest Ayeni and stop him from committing further crimes.

The police force emphasized that they do not underestimate the harm caused by sex attackers, citing their specially-trained officers who work tirelessly to catch offenders. Ayeni's imprisonment is seen as a critical step in protecting the community from further harm.

The conviction underscores the serious consequences of abusing religious authority for sexual predation. By sentencing Ayeni to nearly 12 years, the justice system has signaled a strong stance against such violations of trust and personal autonomy.