Nigeria has placed 27 universities in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, a 50 per cent increase, with Covenant University retaining its position as Africa's best, though top-tier performance declined.

Nigeria has recorded its highest-ever representation in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science R ankings, with 27 universities featured in the 2027 edition. The figure represents a 50 per cent increase from the 18 institutions ranked in the 2026 edition and 19 in the inaugural 2025 edition.

Nigeria Rises in Global University Rankings

An additional seven Nigerian universities were awarded Reporter status after submitting data, bringing total participation to 34 institutions, up from 30 in 2026 and 27 in 2025. Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola, Chairman of the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja. He described the development as a significant improvement in Nigeria's participation in global university rankings.

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With the latest figures, Nigeria moved from 16th to 11th position globally in terms of the number of ranked universities. Nigeria retained its second position in Africa behind Egypt, which recorded 37 ranked institutions. The 2027 ranking, released on Wednesday, assessed 1,058 universities across 102 countries and territories, up from 749 universities in 2025. Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, retained its position as Africa's leading university for interdisciplinary science.

It secured a joint 49th position globally and first place in Africa, ahead of Egypt's Cairo University, which placed joint 52nd. Covenant University has maintained its position among the world's top 50 for the second consecutive year, having moved from 73rd in 2025 to joint 49th in 2026. Landmark University, Omu-Aran, emerged as Nigeria's second-best institution, placing in the 251-300 band. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Ilorin followed in the 351-400 band.

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The University of Calabar, the University of Lagos and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, occupied the 401-500 band. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Benin completed Nigeria's top 10, placing in the 501-600 band. Six other Nigerian universities were placed in the 601-800 band, including Delta State University. Eight universities made their debut in the ranking.

They are the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi; the University of Jos; Rivers State University; Babcock University; Bells University of Technology; and Nile University of Nigeria. Osun State University also returned to the ranking after missing the previous edition. Of the 27 Nigerian universities ranked, 14 are federally owned, seven are state-owned and six are privately owned.

Okebukola Warns of Declining Performance

Okebukola particularly highlighted the performance of Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Calabar, which recorded significant improvements. ABU moved from the 601-800 band in 2026 to the 351-400 band, while the University of Calabar advanced from the 601-800 band to the 401-500 category. Despite the increased participation, Okebukola cautioned against celebrating the figures without addressing the decline recorded by some Nigerian universities in the upper ranking categories.

He said the number of universities in the global top 300 dropped from five in the previous edition to two, while those in the top 500 declined from eight to seven. We have good reason to be encouraged. More Nigerian universities are stepping forward to be measured against the best in the world, and one of our own has kept the first position in Africa, he said. The results also carry a lesson.

As the field has grown from 749 universities in 2025 to 1,058 this year, competition has become keener and several of our established participants have slipped. Our task is to match wider participation with stronger performance. The NiTERAC chairman identified inadequate funding for interdisciplinary research and weak institutional support structures as major factors affecting performance.

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He explained that many institutions recorded low scores in the inputs and process categories, which measure funding for interdisciplinary science, dedicated research facilities, administrative support and institutional policies that encourage collaboration across academic disciplines. These are matters within the reach of every university management.

NiTERAC Outlines Future Ranking Strategy

Full reporting of research grants and income from industry, and clear institutional policies on interdisciplinary research, can lift a university by one or two bands within a single edition, as this year's results have shown, he said. The interdisciplinary science ranking is produced by Times Higher Education in association with Schmidt Science Fellows. It measures universities' capacity to support and deliver research that cuts across traditional academic disciplines.

It uses 11 performance indicators grouped into three broad areas: inputs, accounting for 19 per cent; processes, 16 per cent; and research outputs, 65 per cent. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States, retained the global first position for the third consecutive year. Okebukola commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for prioritising the global competitiveness of Nigerian tertiary institutions and establishing NiTERAC to coordinate efforts towards improving their performance.

He disclosed that the committee had submitted a comprehensive report on the latest ranking, including recommendations, to the minister. He added that NiTERAC, working with the League of Directors of Academic Planning and the Virtual Institute for Capacity Building in Higher Education, would support universities in preparing stronger submissions for the 2028 edition. He also urged research-intensive universities yet to participate in the exercise to join future editions.

The committee also disclosed that the 2026 national ranking of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education was nearing completion. The results are scheduled for unveiling at a national conference on December 15, 2026. Okebukola said the exercise was expected to strengthen data collection and healthy competition among institutions, adding that its impact could reflect in future international rankings.