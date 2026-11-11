Court Voids ADC Leadership, Clears Way for Nafiu Bala Gombe

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the ADC leadership led by David Mark. The ruling recognizes Nafiu Bala Gombe as the sole valid officer, impacting the party's 2027 election preparations and Atiku Abubakar's candidacy status.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a significant verdict that further destabilizes the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections. Justice Peter Lifu invalidated a resignation letter allegedly authored by former Deputy National Chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe, declaring it legally ineffective. This judgment intensifies the ongoing leadership crisis within the party, which had already seen the court nullify the emergence of the National Working Committee led by former Senate President Senator David Mark just last week.

Invalidation of Mark-Led National Working Committee

The judge explicitly ruled that all actions, decisions, and steps taken by David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from July 29, 2025, are null and void. This sweeping declaration means that the Mark-led National Working Committee holds no legitimate standing as national officers of the party. Consequently, every administrative decision made by this group since their emergence is legally insignificant, creating a vacuum in the party's administrative structure.

Also read Court rejects Nafiu Bala resignation letter, nullifies ADC Mark-led leadership and Atiku nomination

Justice Lifu further declared that all decisions taken by the Mark-led NWC are null and void, including the critical nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate. This specific ruling leaves the political fate of Atiku Abubakar hanging in the balance, as his candidacy was issued under a leadership structure now deemed unlawful by the court. The uncertainty surrounding this nomination creates a major hurdle for the party's electoral preparations and internal cohesion.

Recognition of Nafiu Bala Gombe as Valid Officer

Despite refusing to declare Nafiu Bala Gombe the substantive National Chairman, the court issued a crucial order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize him as the only elected member of the ADC National Working Committee. The judge held that Gombe's four-year tenure, which commenced on October 12, 2022, and was scheduled to expire on October 11, 2026, remains legally valid. This distinction separates the invalidity of the contested election process from the individual legal standing of Gombe as an incumbent officer.

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Justice Peter Lifu clarified that while Gombe argued he was the only elected member who did not resign after Ralph Nwosu and other leaders stepped down on July 24, 2025, this fact alone does not automatically confer the office of National Chairman upon him. The judge emphasized that the validity of the challenged process and the plaintiff's entitlement to a specific office are related but separate legal questions. Any relief recognizing Gombe as entitled to act as a national officer must be supported by the party's constitution and applicable laws.

Legal Arguments and Judicial Reasoning

The lawsuit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was instituted by Gombe against the ADC, INEC, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and Ralph Nwosu. Gombe challenged the emergence of the Mark-led leadership at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting in July 2025. He argued that vacancies created by the resignation of the former leadership could only be filled through democratic elections, not by appointment or self-ascension. The defendants had maintained that the dispute concerned the internal affairs of the party and was not a matter for judicial intervention.

Rejecting this argument, Justice Lifu held that political parties are not exempt from complying with constitutional and statutory requirements. He ruled that the emergence of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola had not been shown to satisfy the requirement for democratic elections under section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022. The court found that the process used to install Mark and Aregbesola was unlawful and illegal, thereby stripping them of any legitimate authority to govern the party.

Restraining Orders and Impact on Political Structures

The court issued restraining orders preventing INEC from recognizing or dealing with David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and members of the NWC represented by them as officers of the party. Furthermore, the former officeholders were restrained from presenting themselves as national officers of the ADC in any official capacity. The judge also dismissed the counterclaim filed by the defendants, reinforcing the court's stance on the illegality of their assumed positions. These orders take immediate effect and bind all relevant stakeholders to adhere to the judgment delivered on November 5.

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This development leaves the ADC in a state of administrative limbo as it approaches the 2027 general elections. With the primary leadership structure invalidated and the presidential candidate's status uncertain, the party faces significant challenges in organizing its electoral machinery. The ruling mandates that INEC deal solely with Nafiu Bala Gombe as the valid representative of the National Working Committee, potentially altering the dynamics of party negotiations and candidate selections. The political implications of this verdict will likely shape the trajectory of the African Democratic Congress in the coming months.