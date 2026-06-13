Court Upholds JAMB's Dismissal of Former Deputy Director Amid Whistle‑Blower Claims

Nigeria's National Industrial Court dismissed a lawsuit by former JAMB finance deputy director Yisa Usman, confirming his termination for misconduct and rejecting his allegations of procedural bias and corruption.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has rendered a definitive judgment in a high‑profile dispute involving the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ). On 2 June the court dismissed the suit brought by Yisa Usman, a former deputy director in JAMB 's finance department, who had challenged his dismissal and the disciplinary process that led to it.

Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki‑Osaghae held that Ususman failed to produce sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations of procedural impropriety, corruption, and procurement irregularities, and therefore upheld the board's decision to terminate his employment for misconduct. The judgment ordered the former official to pay N250,000 in costs and rejected all nine reliefs he had sought, ranging from declarations of unlawful dismissal to demands for reinstatement, back‑pay, and promotion to director of finance.

Usman's case centered on a series of whistle‑blowing petitions he filed against JAMB's registrar, Is‑haq Oloyede, and several senior officials, accusing them of corrupt procurement practices and the illegal disclosure of official information. After the board issued queries on these accusations, Usman was summoned to appear before the Directorate Staff Disciplinary Committee (DSDC) on 15 May 2023.

In his written response dated 17 May, he contested the legitimacy of the committee, arguing that its composition included members he had previously implicated in his petitions, thereby compromising any possibility of a fair hearing. He also submitted medical reports to justify his inability to attend the hearings. Despite his objections, the DSDC proceeded, and on 3 July 2023 a dismissal letter, endorsed by the relevant minister, was served to Usman.

In September 2023 Usman escalated the matter to the National Industrial Court, seeking a total of nine orders. He argued that the disciplinary committee had been constituted in violation of JAMB's staff manual and conditions of service, that its makeup denied him an impartial hearing, and that the board's failure to consider the committee's report before dismissing him rendered the termination unlawful.

Among his demands were a declaration that his dismissal was void, reinstatement to his former post with full salary and benefits, and promotion to the senior finance director role, which he claimed he was the most qualified to assume. JAMB, in its defence, maintained that Usman's conduct amounted to serious misconduct and insubordination, that ministerial approval of the committee's findings was valid in the absence of a governing board, and that the disciplinary process had duly considered his written responses.

The court concluded that Usman's evidence was insufficient to overturn the board's decision, thereby affirming JAMB's authority to discipline staff even when a governing board is not in place, provided procedural safeguards are observed





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JAMB National Industrial Court Whistle‑Blower Employment Dismissal Procurement Corruption

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