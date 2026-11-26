The appellate court has upheld the seven-year prison sentences for Victor Omokore, Victor Briggs, and Abiye Membere, confirming their convictions in the $1.6 billion NNPC Brass Assets fraud case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) secured a decisive victory as the appellate court upheld the seven-year prison sentences for oil businessman Victor Omokore, former NPDC managing director Victor Briggs, and former NNPC executive Abiye Membere. The unanimous judgment, delivered on a Wednesday, confirmed their convictions in the high-profile $1.6 billion fraud case involving the illicit exploitation of Nigeria's Brass Assets. This ruling closes a long legal battle that began with a lower court acquittal, now reversed by the higher tribunal.

Appellate Court Reverses Lower Court Acquittal

The appellate court panel, composed of judges James Gambo Abundaga, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, and Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi, ruled unanimously to overturn the previous decision by Federal High Court judge Nnamdi Dimgba. The lower court had discharged and acquitted the defendants on a 15-count fraud charge, citing insufficient evidence of fraudulent intent and treating the matter as a mere commercial dispute. However, the appellate judges found that the prosecution successfully established that Omokore and his associates violated the law by obtaining money under false pretences. They were convicted on counts one, two, three, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, and twelve of the original charge sheet.

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Details of the $1.6 Billion Fraud Scheme

The fraud stemmed from a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) between the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Atlantic Energy for the exploitation of Oil Mining Licences (OMLs) 60, 61, 62, and 63. Prosecutors demonstrated that Omokore's companies extracted and lifted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude oil without paying the mandatory entry fee of $123.19 million. The value of the unaccounted crude oil was calculated at $823,075,189.95, contributing to the total alleged diversion of $1.6 billion. The court found that the defendants failed to meet their financial obligations under the agreement while profiting from government resources.

In addition to the prison terms, the appellate court ordered the winding up of two companies directly linked to the fraudulent activities: Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited. The judges determined that these entities were instrumental in executing the scheme and lacked the legal standing to continue operations given the convictions of their principals.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

The defense, led by attorney Rotimi Jacobs for the EFCC prosecution, argued that the lower court erred by ignoring critical documentary and oral evidence. Jacobs highlighted that an arbitral award from March 5, 2019, had already established that the companies received benefits to which they were not contractually entitled. The tribunal had explicitly noted that the claimants were unjustly enriched by payments received from crude oil sales. The prosecution emphasized that criminal charges filed on June 2, 2016, were valid regardless of subsequent arbitration proceedings that began in August 2016.

The defense also contested the competence of the appeal, arguing that it improperly joined defendants who had been acquitted in the lower court. However, the appellate panel rejected these preliminary objections, noting that the prosecution had properly justified the inclusion of all defendants. The court also considered evidence regarding luxury vehicles received by Briggs and Membere, including a vehicle worth N23 million purchased through Omokore's account and delivered to Briggs via his wife, which undermined claims of innocent commercial conduct.

Impact on Oil Sector and Future Proceedings

This ruling has significant implications for corporate accountability within Nigeria's oil sector, particularly regarding agreements involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and its subsidiaries. The conviction of former executives from the NNPC and NPDC signals a stricter judicial approach to procurement fraud and money laundering in state-owned enterprises. The EFCC, which presented testimony from 17 witnesses, successfully demonstrated that the defendants acted with criminal intent rather than engaging in simple breach of contract.

The sentences for Omokore, Briggs, and Membere will run concurrently, meaning they will serve the seven-year term simultaneously rather than consecutively. The conviction for official corruption and money laundering charges marks a rare instance where former high-ranking energy executives face substantial prison time. This verdict serves as a deterrent for other operators in the industry and reinforces the authority of the EFCC in pursuing complex financial crimes involving state resources.