Court Suspends Further Proceedings in EFCC Forfeiture Case Over Former Governor’s Property Portfolio

Abuja Federal High Court adjourns forfeiture case involving nine properties tied to former Bayelsa governor, demanding compliance from EFCC counsel before proceeding; unclaimed properties remain contested.

The Federal High Court in Abuja halted further proceedings in the forfeiture case brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over nine properties that are alleged to have connections to former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva .

The court decreed that the proceedings would be paused until July 16, assuring the EFCC sufficient time to comply with procedural requirements and for interested parties to present their arguments. The delay came after the court discovered that the EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, had failed to submit a compliance report for the interim forfeiture order that the judge had issued earlier in the month.

The court’s earlier decision, made on April 24, had ordered that the nine properties in question be held in trust for the Federal Government pending the final outcome of the case. These properties are situated in prime locations around Abuja, including sectors of Maitama, Wuse II, Garki, Mpape and a sub‑district known as Dakibiyu.

They comprise a mix of residential and commercial real‑estate assets: residential blocks in Dakibiyu and Garki currently occupied by the National Information Technology Development Agency; a duplex with a penthouse and an office complex in Maitama; a group of eight one‑bedroom flats on Misratah Street in Wuse II; two blocks of flats totaling twelve units in Thaba Tseka Crescent, Wuse II; a standalone duplex in Palm Springs Estate, Mpape; a 10‑unit block in Wuse Zone 4; a six‑unit block on Mubi Close; and a duplex at Nile Lake in Maitama. The properties are said to reflect the real‑estate activities that were allegedly connected to Timipre Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State and former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Because the EFCC counsel had not filed the required compliance affidavit in time, Justice Obiora Egwuatu allowed the case to be adjourned. The Justice gave the EFCC an opportunity to publish an updated notice of the interim forfeiture in local print media—specifically the Punch and Tribune newspapers—within seven days, and wanted all parties who had previously filed affidavits to show cause delivered the notice properly.

At the resumed session on Monday, parties connected to two of the properties appeared in court: Benson Ibezim represented interests in the Dakibiyu and Garki properties, while Alex Ejiesieme (SAN) handled the properties in Maitama and Wuse II. Other lawyers present included Ajayi Olowo representing the flats at Thaba Tseka Crescent, Wuse II, and Emmanuela Imonikeh who stood for the duplex in Palm Springs, Mpape.

Atolagbe reported that six parties had already submitted their affidavits to show cause for some of the properties, but that no party had come forward for the remaining three properties. These unclaimed assets—numbers 4, 6 and 8 on the EFCC’s schedule—include the 10‑unit block in Wuse Zone 4, the six‑unit block at Mubi Close, and the duplex at Nile Lake, Maitama.

Consequently, the EFCC has moved the court on May 22 to seek a final forfeiture order for those three properties based on the lack of any contestation. In the face of the court’s questions about whether all parties had been properly served with the motion, Atolagbe acknowledged that only one had yet been served.

He also admitted that while the EFCC had complied with the directive to publish the interim order in the Punch and Tribune, the requisite affidavit of compliance was still outstanding. The court therefore commanded the EFCC counsel to publish the motion seeking final forfeiture in the same newspapers, serve any remaining parties, and file a compliance report that satisfies the court’s earlier directives.

The judge also instructed the EFCC to respond to the existing process releases from interested parties and adjourned the case until July 16 to allow this compliance work to be completed. The case touches on key issues of public accountability and property rights. It illustrates the mechanisms the Nigerian legal system uses to safeguard the assets of public officials who are alleged to have engaged in corrupt practices.

By appointing the Federal Government to hold the assets, the court seeks to prevent any potential misuse while the case proceeds. The fact that the judge has ordered the publication of the orders in nationally circulated newspapers underscores both the transparency of the proceedings and the opportunity for the public and stakeholders to become aware of and potentially contest the forfeiture.

Judicial decisions such as this demonstrate how the Federal High Court balances the right to a fair hearing with the need to protect the state from being deprived of assets suspected of being earned through unlawful conduct. The court’s insistence on service of parties and compliance reporting reflects strict adherence to procedural fairness, ensuring that all interested parties have an equal opportunity to argue their case before a final decision is reached.

The adjournment until July 16 should also provide the EFCC time to meet the court’s documents requirements and to proceed with the final forfeiture motions for the unclaimed properties, once proper notice has been served to any potential claimants. Ultimately, the outcome of this case whether the properties will be permanently transferred to the federal treasury or returned to their rightful owners will depend on the arguments and evidence presented by both the EFCC and the interested parties before the court’s final assessment of the forfeiture claims.

The case remains a high‑profile example of Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to curb corruption and to strengthen the rule of law in property and asset recovery matters





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