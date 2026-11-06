Court-supervised DNA samples collected from Mohbad's remains and son Liam

DNA samples were collected on October 31, 2026 from the remains of late singer Mohbad and his son Liam under court supervision, following an application by Mohbad's wife Omowunmi Aloba to establish Liam's paternity.

DNA samples were collected on Saturday, October 31, 2026 from the remains of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, and from his son Master Liam.

Wife Seeks Court Supervision for DNA Test

The collection took place under court supervision. It followed an application by the late singer's wife, Omowunmi Aloba, seeking a court-supervised DNA test to establish Liam's paternity. The court granted the application, paving the way for the sample collection. The paternity question was first brought to public attention by the late singer's father, Joseph Aloba.

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He has consistently questioned Liam's paternity and sought a DNA test. Proceedings relating to his request have experienced delays amid prolonged legal proceedings. After the court approved the wife's application, a welfare officer was appointed to supervise the process. October 31, 2026 was fixed as the date for collecting the required samples.

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Security Heightened Amidst Public Disturbance Concerns

The exercise was carried out under strict court supervision and with a heavy security presence to prevent any breakdown of law and order. Security was heightened over concerns about possible public disturbances. Those concerns followed calls by the late singer's father to his online supporters for support. Some individuals on social media also suggested that protests should be staged at the venue.

The day was marked by an emotional moment for the late singer's mother, Abosede, his younger brother, Adura, and his wife, Omowunmi Aloba, who were present during the proceedings. The identification of Mohbad's body was particularly emotional and formed part of the process. Samples were collected from Mohbad's remains at Mainland General Hospital, popularly known as the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

Samples Escorted to Forensic Centre for Examination

The samples were then escorted under tight security from the hospital to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre. At the forensic centre, Master Liam's samples were also collected for further processing and forensic examination. Barrister Kabiru, the lawyer representing the late singer's wife, spoke after the exercise. Kabiru said the date for the release of the DNA results was not yet known.

He explained that the parties would be notified through the court once the results became available. Kabiru also expressed appreciation to the court and the Nigeria Police Force for their professionalism and expertise. He said they ensured the exercise was conducted successfully under strict supervision and adequate security. The DNA exercise marks a significant development in a paternity dispute that has attracted considerable public attention.

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It has generated widespread discussions across social media since Mohbad's death in September 2023. With samples from both Liam and the late singer collected, attention now turns to the forensic examination and the eventual outcome. It is expected to provide scientific evidence to assist the court in resolving the paternity question.