Court Strikes Out NDDC Audit Report Disclosure Suit

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has dismissed a lawsuit seeking the release of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic audit report. The court struck out the case, deeming it improperly filed against a defunct ministry, but plaintiffs vow to refile, citing the Freedom of Information Act.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has dismissed a legal challenge that aimed to compel the release of the forensic audit report concerning the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC ). The lawsuit was initially filed in 2022 by Paul Arochukwu Ogbonna and another applicant, acting on behalf of the organization Social Action, against the Attorney General of the Federation. Their primary contention was the persistent failure of the then-Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to provide access to the comprehensive forensic audit report.

The plaintiffs sought a court order to enforce the disclosure of this significant document, believing it was crucial for public accountability and transparency regarding the management of funds and resources allocated to the Niger Delta region.

Following subsequent governmental restructuring, specifically the dissolution of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs by President Bola Tinubu, the plaintiffs recognized the need to adapt their legal strategy. They consequently amended their lawsuit to accurately reflect the current administrative landscape and formally included the Attorney General of the Federation as a respondent, recognizing their overarching responsibility for legal matters concerning federal agencies.

The case proceeded through the judicial process, culminating in Tuesday's ruling by Justice Turaki Mohammed. In his judgment, Justice Mohammed made the decision to strike out the case, citing a procedural technicality. The court's reasoning was rooted in the fact that the original suit was instituted against an entity, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, which has since ceased to exist. This dismissal, while not a judgment on the merits of the plaintiffs' claim for disclosure, effectively halts the current legal proceedings.

Speaking to members of the press outside the courtroom, Victor Nweke, the legal representative for the plaintiffs, voiced his disappointment with the court's decision. He clarified that the case was struck out, rather than dismissed on its substance, indicating that the legal battle is not entirely over. Nweke emphasized their intent to pursue further legal avenues, stating, We are not satisfied because we will come back. The matter was not dismissed, it was merely struck out. We still have the power. The court has the requisite jurisdiction to equally entertain the matter again. So, we are going to file the suit again and that information the government has refused to give to us must be given because the Freedom of Information Act 2011, made it explicitly clear that citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are entitled to any document that is in the custody of any public office in Nigeria.

This sentiment was echoed by one of the plaintiffs, Ogbonna, who underscored that this legal action is an integral component of a larger campaign against corruption. He firmly maintained the public's fundamental right to access the audit report, asserting that transparency is paramount when dealing with public funds and the development of critical regions like the Niger Delta





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