Court Sets Date to Rule on Recusal in ADC Leadership Dispute

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed June 16, 2026, to rule on a recusal application in the case challenging the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under Senator David Mark.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled June 16, 2026, to deliver a ruling on whether he will recuse himself from the case challenging the national chairmanship of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ruling date was set on Monday after legal representatives for the involved parties presented and debated their motions seeking the judge's withdrawal. The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, stems from a leadership dispute within the ADC, initiated by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy Chairman of the party, who is contesting the position of Senator David Mark as the party's national chairman.

The suit had previously been heard up to the Supreme Court level before being returned to the Federal High Court on April 30, 2026, for an accelerated hearing. During Monday's proceedings, Justice Lifu directed all counsel to adopt their motions after a heated exchange during the identification of legal documents.

The respondents in the suit include the ADC itself, Senator David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Chief Ralph Nwosu, listed as the first to fifth respondents respectively. Except for the second respondent and INEC, all other parties, including Nkemakolam Ukandu, the National Welfare Secretary of the ADC who is seeking to be joined in the case, requested that Justice Lifu recuse himself or stay proceedings due to alleged bias.

Ukandu's lawyer, Kalu Kalu Agu, cited a pending petition against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, and Justice Lifu at the National Judicial Council (NJC), as well as a separate court case against the NJC, Tsoho, and Lifu, filed last week at the same court. On the other hand, Gombe's lawyer, Robert Emukpero, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the recusal motions, arguing that there was no evidence of bias against the respondents.

After hearing all parties, Justice Lifu stated that he would rule on June 16, 2026, on whether to step down from the case or proceed. It is worth recalling that the matter was originally before Justice Emeka Nwite, who adjourned it indefinitely on May 8, 2026, following a letter from Gombe to the Chief Judge requesting a transfer of the case. Justice Nwite had also asked for the Supreme Court judgment mandating an accelerated hearing of all pending applications.

Shortly after, the case was reassigned to Justice Lifu, who took over on June 3, 2026, and ordered an accelerated trial with a hearing set for June 8, 2026. The current dispute highlights the ongoing internal conflict within the ADC and the legal complexities surrounding party leadership battles in Nigeria's political landscape. The outcome of the recusal decision could significantly impact the timeline for resolving the leadership tussle and the party's preparations for future elections





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ADC Leadership Dispute David Mark Justice Peter Lifu Recusal Nafiu Bala Gombe

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