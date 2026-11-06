Kano court sentences Umar Auwal and Yakubu Dayyabu to death for killing woman and her six children

A Kano State High Court sentenced Umar Auwal and Yakubu Dayyabu to death by hanging for murdering Fatima Abubakar and her six children during a January 2026 armed robbery, while acquitting a third defendant.

A Kano State High Court on Friday sentenced Umar Auwal and Yakubu Dayyabu to death by hanging for killing a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano State.

Two Men Sentenced to Death

The presiding judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu of High Court No. 11, delivered the judgment after reviewing the evidence and testimonies presented during the trial. The court found Auwal, popularly known as Breaker, and Dayyabu, also known as Wawo, guilty of killing Fatima and her six children on January 17, 2026. The court consequently sentenced each of them to death by hanging. The court also sentenced the two convicts to life imprisonment with hard labour each for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Also read JUST-IN: Court Sentences 2 Men To Death For Killing Of Kano Housewife, 6 Children

Justice Saminu found the two men guilty on a nine count charge bordering on conspiracy, culpable homicide and armed robbery, and held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the first and second defendants. He described the killing of the mother and her six children as a horrific crime that challenged the conscience of society.

He said the victims were entitled to the protection of their home but were attacked by people who ought to have protected them, particularly as the first defendant, Auwalu, was a nephew of the deceased. The judge said Haruna Bashir, the husband and father of the deceased, had been thrown into anguish, adding that no compensation could restore the lives lost or erase the trauma.

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He lamented that seven lives, which could have grown into responsible members of society, had been permanently lost. He said, How I wish there is a punishment heavier than this. My emphasis is not to administer vengeance but justice. The prosecution counsel and Attorney General of Kano State, Abdulkarim Kabiru-Maude, alongside Salisu Tahir, told the court that the offences were committed on January 17, 2026, at about 11:30 a.m. at Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters.

Details of Brutal Attack

He said the defendants conspired, armed themselves with sticks, an iron rod and a sharp cutlass before trespassing into the residence of Fatima. According to him, they robbed the deceased of two mobile phones, an Infinix and an Itel, as well as N200,000 in cash. The Attorney General told the court that the defendants attacked Fatima with sticks and an iron rod, hitting her on the neck before striking her head with a sewing machine, which resulted in her death.

He further alleged that the defendants attacked her six children, identified as Maimuna, 17; Aisha, 16; Bashir, 13; Abubakar, 10; Faruk, seven; and Abdulsalam Haruna, a toddler, with sticks, knives and cutlasses, inflicting injuries on their faces, bodies and heads. The prosecution said Faruk and Abdulsalam were subsequently thrown into a well within the premises after the attack.

During the trial, Auwalu pleaded guilty to the charges but denied throwing the children into the well, while Dayyabu and Isyaku pleaded not guilty. Justice Saminu discharged and acquitted the third defendant, Isiyaku Yakubu, 21, of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters, for lack of credible evidence linking him to the murder and conspiracy charges.

Third Defendant Acquitted

On the third defendant, Justice Saminu held that although there were telephone conversations between him and the first and second defendants, the prosecution failed to establish the contents of the conversations or demonstrate that they amounted to conspiracy. The judge further noted that evidence before the court showed that Isyaku was at Gano attending a Quranic graduation ceremony at the time of the incident.

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The prosecution presented eight witnesses and tendered 30 exhibits, including medical reports from Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, confessional statements, a bloodstained broken iron rod, a stool, bloodstained trousers, N200,000 cash, two mobile phones and a flash drive containing audio visual recordings. The defence counsels, J.I. Musa, who represented the first defendant, and M.S. Baba, who appeared for the second and third defendants, presented five witnesses and called the defendants to testify in their defence.

Attorney General Commends Justice

Speaking to journalists after the judgment, Attorney General Kabiru-Maude commended Justice Saminu and the state counsel under the Kano State Ministry of Justice for their efforts in prosecuting the case. He said the judgment had vindicated the prosecution's position on the involvement of the two convicts in the killings and armed robbery.

He also declared the state government's readiness to pursue the implementation of the death sentence if the convicts failed to exercise their right of appeal within the period provided by law. He commended the police for what he described as a thorough investigation and praised officials of the Ministry of Justice for their role in securing the conviction.

On the acquitted defendant, Maude disclosed that although Isiyaku Abdul'azeez had been cleared in the present case, he was still facing two separate cases, with judgments expected later. Fatima Abubakar and her six children were murdered on January 17, 2026, at their residence in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano, in a case that sparked widespread public concern and condemnation.