Court Sacks African Democratic Congress Leadership, Excludes Party from 2027 Elections

The Federal High Court in Abuja voided the ADC's presidential ticket and leadership, barring the party from fielding candidates in the 2027 general elections if the ruling stands.

The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Thursday that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) must strip its leadership and parties from the 2027 general election ballot, pending any appeal to the Supreme Court. The decision followed a suit filed by former ADC Deputy National Chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged the legality of the party's leadership after former Senate President David Mark seized control in July 2025.

Judge Declares ADC Leadership Unlawful

Judge Peter Lifu announced that the Mark‑led Caretaker Committee that conducted the party's presidential primary, which nominated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , was illegal. The court sacked the entire national officers, including National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola , and voided all candidates the ADC presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his ruling, the judge ordered INEC not to recognise the decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting on 27 July 2025, which included the nomination of candidates for the 2027 elections. The judgment effectively excludes the ADC from participating in any elective position-presidency, governorship, Senate, or House of Assembly-if upheld by higher courts.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

Legal Grounds of the Challenge

Bala's lawsuit argued that following the resignation of former national chairman Ralph Nwosu, the constitutionally entitled successor should assume leadership instead of Mark and his caretakers. He contended that Mark, Aregbesola and other members violated the ADC constitution and the Electoral Act, and requested that they be barred from presenting themselves as valid party leaders.

The court's findings invalidate the outcomes of the 27 July 2025 National Executive Committee meeting, thereby nullifying the ADC's presidential ticket for Atiku and all other candidacies the party had filed with INEC.

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Implications for the 2027 Election Landscape

The ADC, once a major challenger to the ruling All Progressives Congress, faces a leadership crisis that began earlier this year when several high‑profile politicians-Mark, Aregbesola, Atiku, former Kaduna Governor Ahmed El‑Rufai, and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi-joined the party en masse.

With the court's decision, the ADC risks being absent from the ballot unless it regains legal recognition before the Supreme Court finalises the case. The next steps involve potential appeals to the Supreme Court, which will issue a definitive ruling before the January 2027 general elections commence.