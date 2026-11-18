Federal High Court declares Rochas Okorocha the APC candidate for Imo West, casting doubt on Governor Hope Uzodimma's 2027 senatorial ambition and deepening party crisis.

A Federal High Court judgment in Abuja has recognized Rochas Okorocha as the authentic All Progressives Congress candidate for the Imo West senatorial district. This legal decision directly challenges Governor Hope Uzodimma's plans to contest the seat in the upcoming January 16, 2027 election. The ruling has intensified internal conflicts within the ruling party and complicated the political landscape for the opposition.

The verdict emerged from a legal battle initiated by the former governor regarding the validity of the primary election results. The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize Okorocha and directed Uzodimma to cease representing himself as the party nominee. This development has transformed a routine electoral preparation into a high-stakes political confrontation.

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Okorocha Legal Victory Details

Justice Obiora Egwuatu delivered the judgment on October 29, declaring Okorocha the lawful winner of the All Progressives Congress primary held on May 18, 2026. The court found that evidence presented established Okorocha secured the majority of votes cast during that primary event. Consequently, the judge faulted the nomination documents submitted to support Uzodimma's candidacy. The order mandated that the electoral body implement this decision for the January 16, 2027 poll.

Party Conflict and Appeal Status

The All Progressives Congress leadership has rejected the trial court's judgment and moved to challenge it at the Court of Appeal. Party officials have simultaneously applied to the Federal High Court for a stay of execution. This legal maneuver seeks to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission from implementing the decision pending the appeal's determination. Until a stay is granted or the judgment is overturned, the trial court's ruling remains the operative decision for the time being.

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Impact on Uzodimma Political Ambition

Governor Hope Uzodimma faces significant uncertainty regarding his return to the Senate, a position he held from 2011 to 2019. Before the court intervention, his experience in the National Assembly and relationships with federal leadership appeared to place him in a strong political position. The judgment threatens to derail these plans and has thrown his senatorial ambition into doubt. The ruling has turned what was initially a contest over political ambition into a battle with far-reaching implications for the ruling party.

Broader Election Field and Consequences

The race for the three Imo State Senate seats now involves 45 candidates listed in the Independent National Electoral Commission register. The contest extends beyond the rivalry between Uzodimma and Okorocha to include former deputy governor Eze Madumere and others across all districts. A prolonged legal dispute could undermine the cohesion required for an effective campaign within the party structure. The consequences of this internal conflict could extend to the party's overall political calculations in the state against opposition forces.