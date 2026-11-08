National Industrial Court Restraints KASU Unions From Strike Until November 18 Hearing

The National Industrial Court has issued an injunction against NASU, SSANU, and NAAT at Kaduna State University to prevent industrial action. The court adjourned the case to November 18, 2026, while requiring immediate service of legal documents to the union officials.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has issued a comprehensive restraining order prohibiting three major workers' unions at Kaduna State University (KASU) from initiating any strike or industrial action.

This judicial intervention remains in effect until the final determination of the suit currently pending before the court. The order was delivered by Justice E. D. Subilim of the Abuja Judicial Division. The court specifically restrained the affected unions, along with their officers, agents, and any persons acting on their behalf. They are prohibited from commencing, declaring, directing, instigating, encouraging, or participating in any form of strike or industrial action.

Also read National Industrial Court Restraints Kaduna State University Unions from Striking

KASU Unions Targeted by Injunction

This directive aims to maintain academic stability at the institution during the legal proceedings. The unions targeted by this injunction are the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). All three operate within the Kaduna State University environment and were named in the legal challenge. The suit, formally marked NICN/ABJ/329/2026, was instituted by Kaduna State University, its Governing Council, and the Vice-Chancellor.

The claimants brought this case against the unions and specific officials to prevent the disruption of university activities and examinations for students. The defendants listed in the case include prominent union leaders from NASU and SSANU. They are NASU branch chairman Comrade Nina Ochigbo, its secretary Comrade Dahiru Musa, SSANU chairman Comrade Sadiya Mustapha, and its secretary Comrade Nicholas Allen. The court ordered these individuals and their organizations to cease any planned industrial actions immediately.

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In its ruling, the court directed the claimants to serve the defendants with the originating summons, motion on notice, supporting affidavits, and a copy of the enrolled order forthwith. This ensures that all parties are fully informed of the legal steps taken and the restrictions imposed upon them. The court further ordered the unions to cease and desist from giving effect to any strike action. This prohibition remains valid pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

Court Sets November Hearing Date

The judicial body emphasized the need to uphold the rule of law in labor disputes involving educational institutions. The hearing of the Motion on Notice has been adjourned to November 18, 2026. This date will serve as the next milestone in the legal process. Both sides will likely present further arguments and evidence before the court on that day.

The formal order was issued under the seal of the court in Abuja on November 6, 2026. It was signed by Vallari Aaron Masomene, Senior Registrar II. This official documentation confirms the authenticity and enforceability of the injunction across the jurisdiction. The injunction covers not just the strike itself but any related industrial actions.

This broad scope is designed to prevent any loopholes that the unions might use to bypass the court's restrictions. The goal is to ensure a peaceful academic calendar for students and staff. This legal move underscores the judiciary's role in resolving labor disputes in the education sector. By halting the strike, the court allows time for negotiation and legal review.

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University Administration Seeks Judicial Relief

It prevents sudden disruptions that could affect thousands of students and faculty members. The involvement of the Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor highlights the institutional seriousness of the matter. It indicates that the university administration views the potential strike as a significant threat to its operations. The administration sought this judicial relief as a last resort after other avenues were exhausted.

Union officials are now legally bound to adhere to the court's orders. Failure to comply could result in further legal sanctions. The union leaders have been given clear instructions on the next steps in the process. The adjournment to November 18 gives both parties time to prepare.

It also serves as a cooling-off period for tensions between the university management and the unions. The hope is that this pause will facilitate a amicable resolution without further disruption. Students at Kaduna State University can expect continuity in their academic programs for the time being. The court's decision provides a buffer against immediate class cancellations or exam postponements.

This stability is crucial for student progress and institutional planning. The case remains active and will proceed according to the court's schedule. All parties must respect the injunction until the final judgment is delivered. The legal framework established here will guide the resolution of this specific labor conflict.