Court Restrains Shoprite Directors from Selling Assets Over N1.76 Billion Debt

A Nigerian federal high court has prevented Shoprite directors from selling company assets until a N1.76 billion debt to African Retail Tabloid Limited and UEL Global Resources Limited is settled. The order follows a default on a previously agreed repayment plan.

A significant legal development has unfolded concerning the operations of Shoprite in Nigeria , as a federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has issued a restraining order against the company’s directors.

This order prevents them from disposing of any shares or assets belonging to Shoprite until the full amount of a substantial judgment debt is satisfied. The court’s directive, issued by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, stems from a case involving African Retail Tabloid Limited (ARTL) and UEL Global Resources Limited (UEL), both of whom had previously filed claims against Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL), the entity operating Shoprite stores across Nigeria.

The initial disputes centered around alleged debts – ARTL seeking the winding-up of RSNL over a N440 million claim, and UEL pursuing a summary judgment for N1.33 billion. These separate legal actions ultimately led to a negotiated out-of-court settlement, formalized as a consent judgment on July 22, 2025. The terms of the consent judgment stipulated that RSNL would remit a total of N1,765,991,433.23 to the creditors through a structured repayment schedule of thirteen installments.

The plan began with an initial payment of N400 million on July 17, 2025, and was designed to conclude with a final payment of approximately N66 million on January 18, 2026. However, the court also included a crucial provision: in the event of any default in these scheduled payments, the entire outstanding balance would immediately become due, accompanied by an accruing interest rate of 20 percent per quarter until the debt was fully cleared.

Recent communication from the creditors’ legal team, specifically a demand letter dated November 7, 2025, indicates that RSNL has failed to adhere to the agreed-upon repayment terms, triggering the default clause within the consent judgment. This failure to meet financial obligations prompted the creditors to seek further legal recourse, leading to the ex parte application filed on November 21, 2025, and subsequently the court’s restraining order.

Following the court’s decision, Tobenna Nnamani, counsel representing the judgment creditors, has formally requested a comprehensive disclosure of Shoprite’s assets from Jide Ogundare and other company directors. This request extends to detailed information regarding all movable and immovable properties owned by the company, including the strategically important distribution center located in Ajao, Lagos, and a complete inventory of all associated trademarks.

The court has also issued garnishee orders nisi, directing financial institutions to freeze funds belonging to the judgment debtor, RSNL. This action aims to secure the necessary resources to satisfy the outstanding debt. The situation highlights the complexities of debt recovery and the legal mechanisms available to creditors in Nigeria. The case serves as a cautionary tale for businesses operating within the country, emphasizing the importance of adhering to financial commitments and the potential consequences of default.

The ongoing legal proceedings will likely determine the future of Shoprite’s asset management and financial stability within the Nigerian market. The creditors are now actively pursuing the enforcement of the judgment, seeking to recover the full amount owed and protect their financial interests. The court’s intervention underscores the commitment to upholding contractual agreements and ensuring accountability in commercial transactions





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Shoprite Nigeria Debt Court Order Asset Freeze

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