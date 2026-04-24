Court Restrains Police, FRSC From Imposing Fines for Third Party Insurance Breach

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) cannot impose fines on motorists without a valid court order for breaches of the Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Act. The judgment followed a suit filed by lawyer Deji Adeyanju.

A significant legal ruling delivered on Friday by the Federal High Court in Abuja has effectively curtailed the authority of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ) to directly impose financial penalties on motorists found to be in violation of the Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Act.

Justice Hauwa Joseph Yilwa, presiding over the case, issued a clear directive prohibiting both the police and the FRSC from levying fines or other penalties on drivers who have not complied with the mandatory insurance requirement, unless such action is preceded by a legitimate court order. This landmark decision stems from a lawsuit initiated by lawyer Deji Adeyanju, who challenged the practice of roadside fines imposed by law enforcement officials.

The core of the argument presented by Adeyanju centered on the principle that the imposition of fines constitutes a judicial function, and as such, should only be carried out under the authority of a court of law. The ruling underscores the importance of due process and the limitations of administrative penalties in matters requiring legal adjudication. The proceedings leading up to the judgment were marked by a challenge to the court’s jurisdiction by the police.

When the case was called, counsel representing the police, Mr. Andrew Victor, presented a motion questioning the court’s authority to hear the suit. He asserted that establishing jurisdiction is a fundamental aspect of any legal case and can be raised at any point before a final verdict is reached. Mr. Victor further argued that the police had not been properly served with the necessary court documents.

However, Justice Yilwa firmly rejected this claim, stating that the court’s records clearly demonstrate that the police had been duly served on multiple occasions. She meticulously listed the dates on which the originating summons had been served – April 3rd, May 21st, November 14th, 17th, January 28th, and April 21st – providing concrete evidence to refute the police’s assertion.

The judge also noted the dates when the second and third respondents filed their replies, highlighting the police’s awareness of the ongoing legal proceedings. Justice Yilwa characterized the police’s attempt to challenge the court’s jurisdiction as a deliberate tactic to obstruct the delivery of judgment, a maneuver she explicitly stated the court would not tolerate.

Consequently, she dismissed both the preliminary objection raised by the police and a separate application seeking to join the case, paving the way for the delivery of the final judgment. In her comprehensive judgment, Justice Yilwa acknowledged that the police and the FRSC are indeed empowered to enforce the provisions of the Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Act.

However, she emphatically stated that this enforcement power does not extend to the unilateral imposition of fines or penalties on motorists who are found to be in breach of the Act. The judge clarified that any financial sanctions imposed for non-compliance must be authorized by a court order, thereby ensuring that motorists are afforded the opportunity to defend themselves and receive a fair hearing.

This ruling has far-reaching implications for law enforcement practices across the country, potentially reducing instances of arbitrary fines levied on drivers at checkpoints. It also reinforces the principle of separation of powers, clarifying the distinct roles of the executive (police and FRSC) and the judiciary in the administration of justice. The decision is expected to be welcomed by motorists and civil society organizations who have long advocated for greater transparency and accountability in the enforcement of traffic laws.

The judgment serves as a crucial reminder that while law enforcement agencies have a duty to uphold the law, they must do so within the bounds of legal authority and with respect for the rights of citizens. This ruling is a win for due process and a step towards a more just and equitable system of traffic law enforcement in Nigeria





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Nigeria Police Force FRSC Third Party Insurance Federal High Court Justice Hauwa Yilwa

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