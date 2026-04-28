Court Restrains MTN, Airtel from Disrupting Nairtime’s Services Amidst Digital Lending Regulation Dispute

A federal high court has issued an interim injunction preventing MTN Nigeria and Airtel Networks Limited from suspending services to Nairtime Nigeria Limited, pending a resolution to a dispute over the implementation of new digital lending regulations. The case highlights jurisdictional concerns between the FCCPC and the NCC.

A federal high court in Abuja has issued a significant order preventing MTN Nigeria and Airtel Networks Limited from taking actions that could disrupt the services provided to Nairtime Nigeria Limited.

This interim injunction, granted on April 24th, stems from a lawsuit filed by Nairtime Holdings Limited and Nairtime Nigeria Limited, who allege a threat to their business operations due to the actions of the telecom giants. The core of the dispute revolves around the implementation of new regulations governing digital lending, specifically the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025, and how these regulations are being interpreted and enforced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Nairtime argues that the intended suspension or restriction of access to crucial telecommunications infrastructure – including USSD channels, SMS services, short codes, and billing systems – constitutes a breach of contract and unlawful interference with their licensed business activities. They emphasize their status as legitimate value-added service providers, duly approved and regulated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The lawsuit, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/779/2026, details the plaintiffs’ concerns that MTN and Airtel are poised to curtail their access to essential telecom platforms based on directives linked to the new lending regulations. Nairtime contends that such actions would severely damage their ability to operate and deliver services to their customers.

The court’s ruling specifically restrains the telecom operators – and anyone acting on their behalf – from suspending, restricting, discontinuing, or otherwise interfering with Nairtime’s access to these vital services for as long as Nairtime’s license issued by the NCC remains valid. This is a crucial point, as Nairtime highlights the importance of upholding contractual agreements, including agreed-upon notice periods and established dispute-resolution mechanisms, rather than abruptly altering service access in response to new regulatory demands.

The court has mandated the maintenance of the status quo until a full hearing and determination of the substantive suit can be reached. The situation arose in mid-April when both MTN and Airtel informed Nairtime of their intention to suspend services, citing obligations to comply with the new regulatory framework introduced by the FCCPC.

The Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEON) Regulations, enacted in July 2025, broadened the scope of licensing requirements to encompass digital and non-traditional lending services, including the provision of airtime and data credit. However, the implementation of these regulations has sparked considerable debate within the industry. Stakeholders, including industry associations, have voiced concerns that the FCCPC may be overstepping its regulatory boundaries.

They argue that services delivered over telecom infrastructure, which is already licensed and regulated by the NCC under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, should fall under the purview of the telecoms regulator. This raises questions about jurisdictional overlap and the potential for conflicting regulatory directives. While the FCCPC maintains that it did not outright ban airtime credit services, it insists that the suspensions implemented by MTN and Airtel were independent commercial decisions made by the operators themselves.

This assertion, however, does not address the underlying concerns about the impact of the DEON Regulations on the broader ecosystem of value-added service providers like Nairtime and the potential for disruption to services relied upon by millions of Nigerians. The court’s intervention underscores the need for clarity and coordination between regulatory bodies to ensure a stable and predictable operating environment for all stakeholders in the digital lending and telecommunications sectors.

The outcome of this case will likely have significant implications for the future of digital lending and the relationship between telecom operators, value-added service providers, and regulatory agencies in Nigeria





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MTN Nigeria Airtel Networks Nairtime Nigeria Digital Lending FCCPC NCC Regulation Interim Injunction

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