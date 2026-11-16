The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment on two appeals by SERAP and its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, challenging a May 5 High Court judgment awarding N101 million in damages and costs for defaming two DSS officials.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment on two appeals filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP) and its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, challenging a May 5 High Court judgment that awarded N101 million in damages and costs against them for defaming two officials of the Department of State Services ( DSS).

The appeals are marked CA/ABJ/CV/1114/2026 and CA/ABJ/CV/1105/2026. A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Danlami Senchi, reserved its decision after all parties adopted their final briefs of argument. The court said the judgment date would be communicated to the parties.

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DSS Officials Urge Appeal Court Uphold Ruling

The respondents, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, the two DSS officials who filed the suit, argued through their lawyer, Oluwaleke Kehinde, that the Court of Appeal should uphold the trial court judgment and reject the appeals. Kehinde asked the appellate court to uphold the findings of Justice Halilu Yusuf and the judgment that led to the award of damages.

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The appellants, represented by Paul Mgbenwa and Oluwatosin Adesioye, urged the appellate court to uphold the appeals and set aside the High Court judgment and the N101 million award. The respondents' legal team sought the dismissal of the appeals for want of merit.

The judgment followed Suit No. CV/4547/2024, filed by the two DSS operatives, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, who accused SERAP and Oluwadare of making false claims in publications on the group's website and social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter. The publications alleged that the operatives invaded SERAP's Abuja office on September 9, 2024, and subjected a staff member to harassment.

High Court Finds SERAP Defamed DSS Operatives

Justice Halilu Yusuf of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory held that the defendants defamed the two DSS officials and rejected their defence of justification. The trial judge held that SERAP and Oluwadare failed to provide evidence that their publications were not based on falsehood. He said he was satisfied that the non-governmental organisation had, on September 9, 2024, tarnished the reputations of the two DSS personnel.

In addition to the N101 million in damages and costs, the court ordered SERAP to tender a public apology to the defamed DSS operatives in two national newspapers, on two television stations, and on its website. The court also ordered the defendants to pay the two operatives N1 million to cover the cost of the litigation. The judgment further imposed 10 per cent annual interest on the judgment sum until it is fully liquidated.

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Court Orders Apology And Additional Costs

The two operatives had filed the suit to challenge what they regarded as SERAP's false claim, which they said negatively affected both their reputations and the corporate image of the DSS.