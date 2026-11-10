Court remands FIJ journalist Daniel Ojukwu in Kuje prison until December 1, 2026 over cyberstalking charges

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Foundation for Investigative Journalism correspondent Daniel Ojukwu in Kuje Correctional Centre until December 1, 2026, over cyberstalking charges linked to stories about presidential aide Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. His co-defendant, FIJ founder Fisayo Soyombo, was not in court and a request for a bench warrant was refused.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the remand of Daniel Ojukwu, a correspondent with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), at the Kuje Correctional Custodial Centre until December 1, 2026.

Court Orders Remand for FIJ Correspondent

The judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, issued the order in a 12-count cyberstalking case filed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) against Mr Ojukwu and FIJ founder Fisayo Soyombo. The charges relate to a series of stories published in 2023 and 2024 about Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs) to the president. Mr Ojukwu, who had been detained after honouring a police invitation, was produced in court on Tuesday to face the charges.

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The charge sheet was dated 19 September 2024, and the case was filed by the police. The prosecution, led by Kunle Lawal, informed the court that Mr Soyombo was at large and applied for a bench warrant for his arrest. Other prosecutors included Tolulope Osho, Grace Baiyeshea and Marvelous Orji. The judge declined the application, stating that Mr Soyombo had never been brought before the court and therefore it could not issue a bench warrant compelling his appearance.

Mr Ojukwu pleaded not guilty to the charges. Defence lawyers Atanda Kayode, Ayo Oluseye, Olaoluwa J. Ariyo and MBI Amosun appeared for him. Ayotunde Ogunleye (SAN) later joined the proceedings but did not announce his appearance. After the plea, the prosecution asked the court to remand Mr Ojukwu.

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Defence counsel drew the court's attention to a pending bail application filed on behalf of the defendant. The court did not consider the bail application because it was filed the previous day and was not yet ripe for hearing. The defence also urged the court to allow Mr Ojukwu to continue enjoying the administrative bail granted him by the police, which he had never violated.

The judge rejected the request, stating that the charge had been served on the first defendant long before the bail application was filed. She adjourned the matter until December 1, 2026, for hearing of the bail application and ordered that Mr Ojukwu be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Custodial Centre. The case concerns four reports published on FIJ's website between November 2023 and January 2024.

Charges Linked to FIJ Publications

In the first count, the police accused Mr Soyombo and Mr Ojukwu of conspiring to commit cyberstalking, or aiding and abetting the offence, sometime between 2023 and 2024. Counts two and three concern reports published on 7 November and 3 December 2023. The police alleged that the publications were intended to harass Mrs Orelope-Adefulire and put her in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.

The 7 November report, titled Special Report: 2 Weeks Before End of Buhari's Tenure, Special Assistant, Adefulire Paid a Restaurant N147.1m to Build Classrooms in Lagos. A Lot Was Amiss, examined a N147.1 million payment by the SDGs office to a restaurant for classroom construction in Lagos. The second report, published on 3 December and titled How Orelope-Adefulire's OSSAP-SDGs Paid N47.5m for Shady Contract on Amosun's Request, questioned a N47.5 million classroom construction contract awarded to Tru3 Nigeria Limited.

FIJ raised questions about the contractor's status and the alleged failure to mobilise to the project site. Part of the charge read: That you, Daniel Ojukwu M (25 Yrs. ) and Fisayo Soyombo M (39 Yrs. ) on or the 3rd December 2023, in did knowingly or intentionally transmit or cause the transmission of communication through a computer system or network on your platform, the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) website: www.fij.ng wherein you averred.

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How Orelope Adefulire's OSSAP-SDGs Paid N47.5m for Shady Contract on Amosun's request to bully, threaten or harass one Princess Adejoke O. Adefulire, wherein such communication places the said Princess Adejoke O. Adefulire in fear of death, violence or bodily harm. The remand order came about two years after Mr Ojukwu was abducted by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in May 2024 over FIJ reports regarding Mrs Orelope-Adefulire, a former deputy governor of Lagos State.

Journalist Abduction and Detention Details

Mr Ojukwu went missing on 1 May 2024, with his phones switched off and his whereabouts unknown to colleagues, family and friends. The following day, FIJ made a missing person report at police stations in the area where he was headed. Mr Ojukwu's family and employer later found out that he was abducted by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police, and held incommunicado at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti in Lagos.

The reporter was later transferred to the Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in Abuja, where he was detained for an additional five days. He was released on 10 May 2024 after public outcry and human rights pressure.

However, the NPF-NCCC has since withheld his passport on the grounds that he would flee the country. Police spokesperson at the time, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the journalist's arrest was based on a petition written against him, accusing him of violating the Cybercrimes Act, a law that Nigerian authorities have constantly used to suppress press freedom.

The petition was in relation to a story authored by Mr Ojukwu, revealing how the senior special assistant to then-president Muhammad Buhari on sustainable development goals, Mrs Orelope-Adefulire, was said to have paid N147 million to a restaurant for the construction of classrooms in Lagos. Prior to Mr Ojukwu's abduction, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre invited and grilled the chairperson of FIJ's Board of Trustees, Bukky Shonibare, in Abuja during which they mentioned the story. The police accused Mr Ojukwu of defaming Mrs Orelope-Adefulire.