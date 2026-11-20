A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed Atiku Abubakar's application to introduce fresh evidence in his suit seeking to disqualify President Bola Tinubu from the 2027 presidential election, and fixed December 2, 2026 for hearing of the substantive matter.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar seeking to introduce fresh evidence in his suit aimed at stopping President Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo delivered the ruling on Friday in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026. The judge held that the time allowed by law to present such evidence is within 14 days, as the matter is a pre-election suit, in line with Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution. He said anything outside the prescribed 14 days is null and void and of no effect.

Also read Court Rejects Atiku Request to Amend Suit Seeking Tinubu Disqualification from 2027 Election

Justice Rejects Atiku Evidence Application

Justice Ekwo agreed with Tinubu and the other defendants that if Atiku were allowed to bring fresh evidence, the character of the initial case would change and would breach the 1999 Constitution. The judge found that Atiku attempted to mislead the court by claiming he would not present fresh issues in the amendment sought.

After carefully perusing the application, the court found that the ADC presidential candidate sought to substitute old evidence for new evidence, which if allowed would overreach Section 285(9) of the Constitution. According to the judge, a fundamental injustice would be done to the defendants if Atiku were permitted to bring fresh evidence through the back door against them.

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Justice Ekwo stated: This is a time bound suit and the law makes it mandatory for all exhibits to be filed in Court within 14 days of occurrence of the event being challenged. Anything outside the prescribed 14 days is null and void and of no effect. I find no merit in this application to bring a fresh exhibit; it is hereby refused for being against the express provision of the law.

I hereby make an order dismissing this application and it is hereby dismissed. Meanwhile, by the consensus of the lawyers, the judge has fixed December 2, 2026 for hearing of the substantive matter. Atiku had told the court that he needed to make substantial amendments to his case challenging the eligibility of Tinubu to participate in the 2027 presidential election.

Suit Alleges Forged NYSC Certificate

Atiku and the African Democratic Congress had in the main suit asked Justice Ekwo to disqualify President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress from the 2027 presidential election. The plaintiffs sued the President, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission as first to third defendants in the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026. The plaintiffs alleged that the APC submitted the President's forged NYSC discharge certificate to INEC.

They therefore prayed the court to compel INEC to remove Tinubu and APC's names from the list of candidates and parties for the presidential poll. But President Tinubu and the APC, in their joint counter affidavit filed on September 9, prayed the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety for being incompetent, arguing that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to institute the case.

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They denied submitting any forged certificate to INEC either for the 2023 or 2027 presidential elections. The duo, through the APC's Director of Legal Services, Mr. Sanusi Samaila, averred that they did not submit any Form CF001 to INEC for the 2023 or 2027 poll as claimed by the plaintiffs. They stated that the NYSC has never denied issuing the discharge certificate to the first defendant at the end of his service year.

They submitted that it is a settled law that the evidence required to prove that a certificate is forged is a disclaimer from the institution that is said to have issued the certificate, citing a previous Supreme Court decision to back their argument. They urged the court to uphold their preliminary objection and dismiss the suit.

INEC Challenges Suit Competence

INEC, in its preliminary objection filed on September 7 by its lawyer, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), also challenged the competence of the suit on the grounds of statute-bar, want of locus standi, absence of a reasonable cause of action and abuse of court process. The commission argued that the plaintiffs failed to comply with the mandatory written deposition requirement under Paragraph 7(1) provision of the Federal High Court Pre-Election Practice Directions (Amendment) 2026.

The electoral umpire equally challenged the impropriety of Reliefs 2 and 3 in Atiku and ADC's originating summons, urging the court to dismiss the suit. Atiku and ADC, however, approached the court with a motion on notice on September 10, seeking an amendment to the suit. Justice Ekwo's ruling on Friday effectively refused that application. The court held that the application was an attempt to circumvent the constitutional timeline for pre-election matters. The substantive suit will now be heard on December 2, 2026.