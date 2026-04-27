Court Recuses Itself in Blord vs. VDM Case Amidst Public Pressure and Activist Feud

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia has recused herself from the case between Linus 'Blord' Ifejirika and Martins 'VeryDarkMan' Otse due to intense public scrutiny and a developing conflict between VDM and Omoyele Sowore. The case, involving allegations of criminal conspiracy and impersonation, has been adjourned to May 19th for reassignment.

The ongoing legal battle between cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus “Blord” Ifejirika and activist Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse took an unexpected turn at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia recusing herself from the criminal case filed by the Nigeria Police Force.

The case stems from allegations made by VDM against Blord, concerning criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and the unauthorized use of VDM’s identity. The court has adjourned the matter to May 19th for mention, pending reassignment to another judge by the Chief Judge. This decision followed a hearing where both VDM and Blord were present, alongside human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who has publicly advocated for Blord’s release and voiced concerns about the fairness of his initial remand.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s recusal appears to be a direct response to the intense public scrutiny and social media storm surrounding the case. Lawyer Chikezie Elijah explained that the judge’s action, taken without a formal application, suggests a concern for preserving the integrity of the judicial process and maintaining public confidence. The court likely acted proactively to avoid any perception of bias or impropriety given the widespread criticism, name-calling, and online attacks directed at the proceedings.

This demonstrates a commitment to upholding the principles of a fair and impartial legal system, even amidst significant external pressure. The unusual nature of the recusal underscores the sensitivity of the case and the potential for its outcome to be heavily influenced by public opinion. The presence of all parties, including the prosecution, defense, and the defendant, highlighted the high level of attention the case has garnered.

The dispute has also escalated into a personal conflict between VDM and Omoyele Sowore. VDM now asserts that the case is no longer about Blord’s alleged offenses, but rather a challenge to Sowore’s influence and a demonstration of his perceived inability to manipulate the legal system. He openly confronted Sowore, accusing him of interference and harboring a hidden agenda in his support of Blord.

VDM issued a stark warning to Sowore, threatening legal action if he were to impersonate him or utilize his image without authorization, mirroring the actions taken against Blord. This escalation reveals a deeper rift between the two activists, with VDM alleging that Sowore resents his growing prominence in the activist sphere. The situation highlights the complex dynamics within Nigeria’s activist community and the potential for personal rivalries to intersect with legal proceedings.

The case continues to attract significant public interest, fueled by the involvement of prominent figures and the contentious nature of the allegations





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Linus Ifejirika Verydarkman Omoyele Sowore Federal High Court Criminal Case Impersonation

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