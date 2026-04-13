Court Postpones Judgment in ADC Leadership Dispute Involving David Mark and Aregbesola

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the judgment in the case challenging the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) involving Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola. The judgment has been shifted to April 14, following arguments from both sides regarding the legitimacy of the current leadership.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the judgment in a case aimed at preventing Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from acting as the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) Chairman and Secretary, respectively, to April 14. The judgment, originally scheduled for today, was postponed by Justice Musa Suleiman Liman due to other pressing official engagements.

This announcement was made by a Registrar of the Court on Monday morning to the gathered news media and politicians, who had arrived at the court as early as 8 am. The atmosphere was one of anticipation, but the reality of the postponement soon set in, causing many of the politicians, primarily those affiliated with the lawmaker and the David Mark-led leadership, to gradually depart the courtroom. The Judge had previously set April 13 for the verdict following the adoption of processes and arguments by both the plaintiff's counsel, Ibrahim Idris, SAN, and the defense lawyers. This case, initiated by Hon. Leke Abejide, a House of Representatives member from Kogi State and a member of the ADC, revolves around the leadership of the party and the legality of the current appointments. Abejide's legal team is seeking to challenge the validity of the current leadership's positions. The core of the dispute centers on the legality of the handover of the ADC leadership from Ralph Nwosu, the former national chairman, to David Mark, the former Senate President, and Rauf Aregbesola. Abejide filed the suit on February 15, 2026, with the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025. The defendants named in the suit include the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Abejide is seeking eight specific reliefs from the court. These include an order to nullify Nwosu's transfer of leadership to Mark and Aregbesola as interim national Chairman and Secretary on July 2, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, on grounds of illegality. Furthermore, he is requesting a perpetual injunction to prevent Mark and Aregbesola from representing themselves as leaders of the party, arguing that their appointments, selections, or elections were unlawful, illegal, and void. He also seeks an injunction to restrain INEC from recognizing Mark and Aregbesola in their respective roles, asserting that their appointments did not adhere to Section 82 of the Electoral Act, 2022. This complex legal battle is rooted in questions of party leadership, adherence to electoral law, and the proper procedure for leadership transitions within the ADC. Abejide's suit challenges the legitimacy of the current leadership and the processes by which they assumed their positions within the party. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the ADC and its leadership structure. The defense, representing the ADC, Nwosu, Mark, and Aregbesola, has collectively argued for the dismissal of the suit, citing lack of merit. Shaibu Aruwa, SAN, representing ADC, along with lawyers for Nwosu, Mark, Aregbesola, and INEC have presented arguments against the suit. Their central argument is that Abejide lacks the legal standing to bring the case forward. In their preliminary objections, the defendants contend that the subject matter of the suit concerns the internal affairs of a political party, which they argue are non-justiciable and therefore beyond the jurisdiction of the court. The defendants also dispute Abejide’s claims regarding the date of the leadership election, stating that the Mark-led leadership was elected on July 29, 2025, at a National Executive Committee meeting, not July 2, 2025. They further maintain that Abejide has failed to demonstrate a valid reason for the suit to be filed. The defendants, urging the court to dismiss the suit with substantial costs, emphasized that the matter is academic, referencing Section 83(5) of the Electoral Act, 2026, in their arguments. The core of their defense rests on challenging the plaintiff's legal standing, the court's jurisdiction, and the validity of the claims presented, aiming to protect the current leadership structure of the ADC and maintain the integrity of their leadership transition process





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