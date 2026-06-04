Court Orders Sowore to Enter Defence in Defamation Case Against President Tinubu

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered online publisher and AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore to open his defence in a criminal defamation case filed by the DSS for calling President Bola Tinubu a criminal on social media. The judge rejected adjournment requests and ordered daily hearings starting June 5.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and online publisher, to enter his defence in an ongoing criminal defamation case brought against him by the Department of State Services ( DSS ).

The case stems from allegations that Sowore defamed President Bola Tinubu by calling him a criminal in posts on his X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts. In a ruling delivered on Friday, Justice Umar rejected a request by Sowore’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar, to adjourn the hearing until after the court’s forthcoming vacation. Instead, the judge ordered that the trial proceed on a daily basis, beginning from June 5, when Sowore is required to open his defence.

The prosecution, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Akinlolu Kehinde, informed the court that the case was scheduled for June 4 to receive the Chief Judge’s response to a letter dated May 19, 2026, in which Sowore requested the reassignment of the case to another judge. Kehinde stated that he was served on May 26 with a copy of the Chief Judge’s response, dated May 22, which declined Sowore’s request and instructed the court to continue with the hearing.

In response, Abubakar argued that the Chief Judge’s response included a directive for the defendant to file a formal application, which would then be heard in open court. He urged the court to delay proceedings until after the vacation to allow his client to participate in the upcoming presidential election. Kehinde contested this interpretation, emphasizing that the letter did not require such an application and that the case was unrelated to political activities.

After reviewing the letter, Justice Umar sided with the prosecution, stating that there was no instruction for the defendant to file an application and that the current stage merely required Sowore to present his defence. Justice Umar further ordered that the trial proceed daily in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), which aims to expedite criminal cases.

Abubakar sought an adjournment until after the court vacation, but Kehinde objected, arguing that the ruling was legally sound and that delaying the defence would be a dilatory tactic. He warned that if the defence did not proceed, it could be foreclosed. The case highlights ongoing tensions between the Nigerian government and dissenting voices, with Sowore’s supporters viewing the trial as politically motivated. Sowore, a former presidential candidate and activist, has been a vocal critic of the Tinubu administration.

The trial is closely watched as a test of judicial independence and freedom of expression in Nigeria. The next hearing is set for June 5, when Sowore is expected to begin his defence before the court





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Sowore Trial Criminal Defamation Tinubu DSS Federal High Court

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