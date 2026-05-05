Court Orders SERAP to Pay N100 Million to SSS in Defamation Suit

A Nigerian court has ruled in favor of the State Security Service (SSS) in a defamation lawsuit against SERAP, awarding N100 million in damages and ordering a public apology over claims of an office invasion.

A Nigeria n court has ruled in favor of the State Security Service ( SSS ) in a defamation lawsuit against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP ), awarding N100 million in damages and ordering a public apology.

The case stemmed from SERAP’s claim in September 2024 that SSS operatives invaded its Abuja office. The SSS, through two operatives – Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele – filed the lawsuit in October 2024, alleging that SERAP’s statement falsely accused them of unlawful conduct and damaged their reputation. The court’s judgement, delivered on Tuesday, centered on whether the SSS operatives proved defamation and were entitled to redress.

The judge emphasized that defamation, both libel (written) and slander (spoken), remains a valid cause of action, historically and legally, involving the exposure of an individual to hatred or ridicule. Crucially, the court found that SERAP did not challenge the evidence presented by the SSS operatives regarding the publication of the defamatory statements. Evidence presented included social media posts tendered by Sarah John, demonstrating that SERAP had indeed published statements concerning the officers.

While SERAP did not explicitly name the officers, the court determined that the detailed physical description provided – tall, large, dark, slim, dark skin – directly identified Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, as confirmed by the judge’s own observation. The court further found that the publication implied the SSS operatives acted unlawfully, occupied SERAP’s office without authorization, and harassed its staff, thereby portraying them as lacking professional character.

The judge underscored that allegations of intimidation and harassment should not be casually attributed to SSS officers. The court rejected SERAP’s argument that the visit to their office was merely social, given the SSS’s known reputation. SERAP had argued that the incident followed a letter sent to President Bola Tinubu requesting an investigation into alleged corruption within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and a reversal of petrol price increases.

Despite SERAP’s rebuttal during the trial, the judge ruled that the publication was undeniably libellous and that the statements likely circulated beyond Nigeria, potentially impacting the claimants’ wellbeing. The court’s decision highlights the importance of responsible reporting and the potential consequences of making unsubstantiated claims that damage an individual’s or organization’s reputation. The substantial damages awarded and the requirement for a public apology serve as a strong deterrent against future defamatory statements.

The case also underscores the legal protections available to public officials and security agencies against false accusations. The judgement is expected to have implications for freedom of speech and the balance between the right to information and the protection of reputation in Nigeria. The SSS initially sought N5 billion in damages, but the court awarded N100 million, a significant sum nonetheless.

The ordered apology, to be published in national dailies and on television, will further amplify the court’s message regarding the importance of factual accuracy and responsible communication. This ruling sets a precedent for similar cases involving allegations against government agencies and their personnel, emphasizing the need for evidence-based claims and a commitment to due process.

The incident and subsequent legal battle reflect a broader context of tensions between civil society organizations and security agencies in Nigeria, particularly concerning issues of transparency, accountability, and human rights





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SERAP SSS Defamation Lawsuit Nigeria Court Damages Apology Libel Security Service Civil Society Transparency Accountability

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