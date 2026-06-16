Court Orders Registration of Non-Teaching Staff Union as Trade Union

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has ordered the Federal Government and the Registrar of Trade Unions to register the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS) as a trade union, declaring that the previous refusal was wrongful and issuing a perpetual injunction against further denial.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, sitting in Abuja, has delivered a landmark judgement ordering the Federal Government and the Registrar of Trade Unions to formally register the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS) as a trade union.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, mandates the three defendants-the Registrar of Trade Unions, the Minister of Labour and Employment, and the Attorney General of the Federation-to comply with the Trade Union Act and issue the registration certificate without further delay. The court declared that the refusal by the first and second defendants to register NANTS was wrongful and legally untenable.

As part of the judgement, the court issued a perpetual injunction restraining all defendants and their agents from any further actions aimed at denying the association its registration. The case, filed under suit number NICN/ABJ/345/2023 by Mr. Niyi Akinnibi on behalf of the association, sought judicial intervention after repeated bureaucratic obstacles prevented the union's formal recognition.

It was noted that members of NANTS had separated from the existing Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities to form this new body, which has already established branches in state and federal universities nationwide. This ruling affirms the statutory right of Nigerian workers to freely associate and form trade unions, reinforcing the legal framework protecting labour organization in the country





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Industrial Court National Association Of Non-Teaching Staff Trade Union Registration Nigeria Labour Law Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abdulsalami Reveals Abacha Pressured Him to Accept Chief of Army Staff Role After 1993 CoupFormer Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar reveals in his autobiography that General Sani Abacha personally summoned and pressured him to become Chief of Army Staff after the November 1993 coup, which he twice rejected.

Read more »

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Dismisses Five Staff for Gross MisconductThe Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University has dismissed five staff members, including two professors, two senior lecturers, and one principal assistant registrar, for gross misconduct involving sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation, and extortion. The decision was made at the 122nd meeting of the eighth Governing Council, with the university reaffirming its commitment to discipline, integrity, and a safe educational environment.

Read more »

JUST IN: Atiku's Camp Slams Court Deregistration of ADC, Cites Conflicting OrderThe camp of former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the Federal High Court judgment ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party.The reaction was contained in a statement posted on X by Paul Ibe, the Media Aide to Atiku.

Read more »

APP leader rejects court order on party deregistration, cites threat to democracyMr Ugochinyere said that judicial pronouncements from different levels of the Nigerian judiciary have already clarified the interpretation of Section 225(a) of the Constitution.

Read more »