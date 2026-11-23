A Lagos State High Court has ordered Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to appear on Thursday, November 26, to show cause in contempt proceedings after he was restrained from acting as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

A Lagos State High Court has ordered Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to appear before it on Thursday, November 26, to show cause in contempt proceedings instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin gave the directive on Monday after hearing an application moved by the church's counsel, Ibitayo Reju. The court granted the trustees permission to serve Mr Odukoya with Form 48, the originating court process, orders and notices through substituted means.

Also read Jimmy Odukoya Challenges Sister Caroline Odukoya in Federal High Court Over Fountain of Life Church Leadership

Court Orders Substituted Service On Pastor

The approved methods include publication in a widely circulated newspaper, pasting the documents at a conspicuous part of his last known address at No. 12 Industrial Estate Road, off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos State, and delivery through any electronic means. In the enrolment of order, the court stated: Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to serve Form 48, the originating court process to be filed in this suit, Orders made, Notices issued, and all other processes to be issued and filed in this suit on the Respondent through substituted means.

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The respondent is required to be present in court on the said date. The notice warns Mr Odukoya that failure to obey the order issued on 18 November could expose him to contempt proceedings and possible imprisonment. It reads: Take notice that unless you obey the order of this Honourable Court annexed to this process made on 18 November 2026, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

The issuance of the notice does not, by itself, amount to a judicial finding that Mr Odukoya is guilty of contempt. He has been directed to appear before the court and respond to the allegation. The matter was adjourned until Thursday for him to show cause. The development came a day after Mr Odukoya told worshippers during Sunday service that he had heard about the injunction restraining him from acting as senior pastor but had not been served.

He said: I heard that there was an injunction against me. I heard. I've not seen it. But I heard.

Pastor Claims He Has Not Been Served

But I've not been served. So, legally, I've not been served. About 10 police vehicles and more than 20 officers were deployed around the church's Ilupeju headquarters, while worshippers underwent security checks before entering the auditorium. After Bishop Mike Okonkwo, founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, addressed the church, Mr Odukoya took the stage.

He said: I heard there was an injunction against me, but I have not been served. There is no Fountain without you. You are the Fountain of Life. And as long as you are with me, I will continue to speak for you.

I will continue to stand with you. Mr Odukoya did not deliver a sermon. Instead, he led the congregation through a praise session, offerings, testimonies, and anniversary thanksgiving. Bishop Okonkwo urged members not to take sides in the leadership dispute involving Mr Odukoya and his sister, Tolu.

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The dispute followed an ex parte order restraining Mr Odukoya, whether acting personally or through proxies, from presenting himself as the church's senior pastor and spiritual head. The court also restrained him from interfering with, disrupting or obstructing the church's activities, governance and other business. The order was granted in suit number LD/0126PRA/2026, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

Trustees Seek Removal Under Church Constitution

The trustees argued that Mr Odukoya had ceased to occupy the position after the late Taiwo Odukoya purported to appoint a successor under the church's constitution. The court granted the trustees permission to commence the action under the Lagos State High Court's pre-action protocol. It directed that the originating processes and accompanying documents be served on Mr Odukoya.

The order was issued without prejudice to his right to apply for it to be set aside or to respond fully to the substantive claims after being served. The dispute also involves a recording in which the late founder was heard naming Adekunle Areogun as his preferred successor while assigning Mr Odukoya an administrative role. Mr Odukoya and officials supporting him rejected the trustees' position and maintained that he remained the church's senior pastor.

He subsequently approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge his removal, naming his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and several trustees as respondents. The separate suit seeks to invalidate resolutions passed by the trustees and obtain a declaration that his removal did not comply with the church's constitution. The cases form part of an escalating dispute over the leadership of the church Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya founded in 1992.

Pastor Set To Show Cause In Contempt

Mr Odukoya is expected to appear before the Lagos State High Court on Thursday to respond to the alleged disobedience of its restraining order. Jayne Augoye is an assistant editor and covers the entertainment and lifestyle beat for PREMIUM TIMES. She has a master's degree in Media and Communication from the Pan Atlantic University.