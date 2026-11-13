Court orders INEC to restore Adebutu as Ogun PDP governorship candidate within 24 hours

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered INEC to recognise Oladipupo Adebutu as the PDP governorship candidate for Ogun State in 2027 and restore his name to the candidates list within 24 hours. Adebutu welcomed the ruling as a victory for justice and the rule of law.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to restore Oladipupo Adebutu as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Ogun State.

Justice Peter Lifu gave the order on Friday, directing INEC to publish Adebutu's name and that of his running mate as the party's duly nominated candidates within 24 hours. The court declared the removal of Adebutu's name from the candidates list unlawful, unconstitutional and of no effect. The judgment followed a suit filed by the PDP and Adebutu after INEC omitted his name from the final list of candidates published on October 10, 2026.

Also read Court restores PDP's Ogun governorship candidate

Court Rules On Inec Powers

Justice Lifu held that INEC lacked the constitutional and statutory powers to unilaterally disqualify a candidate validly nominated by a political party. He said the power to nominate a candidate for an election belongs exclusively to a political party and that only a court of law can declare a nomination invalid. The judge ruled that INEC breached Adebutu's right to fair hearing by removing his name without giving him an opportunity to defend his candidacy.

He described the right to fair hearing as fundamental to Nigeria's jurisprudence. Justice Lifu stated that the authority to disqualify a candidate after a name has been forwarded by a political party resides with the Federal High Court or a State High Court. He said INEC must approach the court if it believes a candidate's nomination should be removed.

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Relying on the Supreme Court's judgment, the judge said the apex court did not give INEC the power to omit or remove names of party members. He added that no authority can nominate a candidate or remove one, and that a court has no power to nominate a candidate. The judge noted that Adebutu was declared winner of the PDP primary election on May 24 and that INEC did not raise any issue at the time.

Inec Decision Called Afterthought

He said no person filed any suit to challenge Adebutu within 14 days after the conduct of the poll. Justice Lifu described INEC's decision to wait until August before taking action as an afterthought. He warned that if left unresolved, the commission could disqualify a candidate a day before an election, a situation he described as an absurdity. Before determining the substantive suit, the judge dismissed INEC's preliminary objection challenging the competence of the action.

He held that the originating summons was properly signed by a senior counsel and contained the names of other lawyers in his firm. Reacting to the judgment in a statement issued on Friday, Adebutu declared, Justice has prevailed! Relief is here! He described the ruling as a victory for justice, the rule of law and democratic principles.

Adebutu said he had maintained from the outset that the circumstances surrounding his PDP membership, registration and the process that produced him as the party's governorship candidate were clear. He added that the party remained confident and pursued the matter through appropriate legal channels. Adebutu said the judgment reaffirmed the importance of due process, stressing that political and electoral disputes should be determined on their merits rather than through speculation or premature conclusions.

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Adebutu Thanks Party Leaders

He commended the judiciary for its role in the administration of justice. He thanked the national leadership of the PDP, particularly Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he identified as the party's national leader, and its National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, for their support and confidence throughout the legal proceedings. Adebutu also expressed gratitude to the Ogun State PDP leadership, members, supporters and the people of Ogun State who remained steadfast. He said their patience, encouragement and confidence had been invaluable.

He said democratic institutions must remain strong, independent and committed to upholding the law regardless of political interests or affiliations. He urged his supporters to remain calm, focused and resolute after the ruling. Adebutu said his attention remained on addressing the developmental challenges confronting Ogun State and engaging residents on credible solutions. He maintained that his mission was bigger than an individual or a political contest.

He reaffirmed his slogan, OGUN FOR OGUN, describing it as his commitment to leadership that prioritises the interests and welfare of the people. He said nothing would distract him from the responsibility of building the state and securing its future.