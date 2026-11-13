A High Court has ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must publish Ladi Adebutu as the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate within 24 hours.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, have secured a major victory in court, with the Federal High Court ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to reinstate and publish Adebutu's name as the PDP governorship candidate for Ogun State in the 2027 election within 24 hours.

Federal High Court Orders INEC Reinstatement

In a judgment delivered on Friday, Justice Peter Lifu held that INEC acted beyond its statutory powers by removing Adebutu's name from the final list of candidates for the 6 February 2027 governorship election. Justice Lifu noted that INEC had no authority to disqualify a candidate duly nominated by a political party, and that the power to disqualify a candidate after the name had been forwarded resides with the Federal High Court or State High Court.

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Adebutu and the PDP had approached the court, asking it to compel INEC to recognise him as the party's governorship candidate for Ogun State. They argued that INEC's decision to remove his name from the list of candidates was unlawful, unconstitutional, and breached their right to fair hearing. INEC had opposed the suit, maintaining that Adebutu's name was missing from the PDP membership register submitted to the commission.

However, Justice Lifu dismissed this claim, stating that the evidence presented by INEC was disputed and that the commission lacked the power to unilaterally disqualify a candidate. The court further held that the PDP conducted its governorship primary on 24 May 2026, and that INEC monitored the exercise without raising any objection at the time.

It faulted INEC for waiting over four months before publishing the final list on 10 October 2026 without informing Adebutu or the PDP of any intention to exclude him. In his judgment, Justice Lifu also questioned INEC's decision to raise the issue after the primary had been conducted and monitored, saying that it was a danger to the electoral process.

He warned that if INEC had the power to disqualify candidates, it would amount to an exercise of absolute power, which is not permitted under the law. Justice Lifu further held that the power to disqualify a candidate after the name had been forwarded resides with the Federal High Court or State High Court, and that INEC lacks the power to unilaterally disqualify a candidate.

He also faulted INEC for considering itself responsible for determining who belonged to a political party, stating that this was beyond the commission's powers. The judge further stated that the flash drive submitted to the court by the PDP contained the name of Adebutu as a member of the party, and that the evidence provided by INEC in this regard was disputed.

He declared that the action of INEC in excluding Adebutu's name from the final list of candidates was unlawful, unconstitutional, and of no effect. The court consequently ordered INEC to rectify the candidates' list published on 10 October 2026 to reflect Adebutu's name. The judgment of the court has been hailed by the PDP and Adebutu's supporters as a major victory.

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The PDP's National Chairman, Umar Bature, testified in court, stating that Adebutu's membership of the party had never been in doubt, and that he was the first to register as a member on February 24, 2026. He also argued that the removal of Adebutu's name from the list of candidates was not in tune with any law, and that the party submitted its membership register to INEC within the stipulated time.

The court therefore ordered INEC to publish Adebutu's name as the PDP governorship candidate for Ogun State within 24 hours. The case is seen as a major test for the electoral commission, with many observers calling for greater accountability and transparency in the electoral process. The judgment has been hailed as a major victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, and is seen as a significant blow to INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates.

The case is also seen as a major victory for the PDP and Adebutu, who have long maintained that INEC's decision to exclude his name from the list of candidates was unlawful and unconstitutional. The judgment is also seen as a major boost for the democratic process in Nigeria, with many observers calling for greater accountability and transparency in the electoral process.

The court's decision is seen as a major victory for the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria, and is likely to have significant implications for the electoral process in the country. The case is also seen as a major test for INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates, and is likely to have significant implications for the electoral process in Nigeria.

Implications for Nigerian Electoral Process

The court's judgment is seen as a major victory for the PDP and Adebutu, who have long maintained that INEC's decision to exclude his name from the list of candidates was unlawful and unconstitutional. Adequately addressing these challenges will be critical in ensuring that future elections in Nigeria are free and fair, and that the democratic process is protected and upheld.

The judgment is therefore a major victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, and is a significant blow to INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates. Adebutu and the PDP have consistently argued that INEC's decision to exclude his name from the list of candidates was unlawful and unconstitutional, and that the electoral commission lacked the power to unilaterally disqualify a candidate.

The court's judgment is a major vindication of this position, and is a significant victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. The case is also seen as a major test for INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates, and is likely to have significant implications for the electoral process in Nigeria.

The court's judgment is therefore a major victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, and is a significant blow to INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates. Adebutu and the PDP have consistently argued that INEC's decision to exclude his name from the list of candidates was unlawful and unconstitutional, and that the electoral commission lacked the power to unilaterally disqualify a candidate.

The court's judgment is a major vindication of this position, and is a significant victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. The case is also seen as a major test for INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates, and is likely to have significant implications for the electoral process in Nigeria.

The court's judgment is therefore a major victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, and is a significant blow to INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates. INEC lacks the power to disqualify candidates unilaterally. The power to disqualify a candidate after the name had been forwarded resides with the Federal High Court or State High Court.

INEC acted beyond its statutory powers by removing Adebutu's name from the final list of candidates for the 6 February 2027 governorship election. INEC had no authority to disqualify a candidate duly nominated by a political party. The power to nominate a candidate for an election exclusively belongs to a political party, and the exercise of that power is within a party. A court has no power to nominate a candidate.

That has been the position of the law. The effect of the above is that no authority can nominate a candidate or remove it. The primary election was held on May 24, 2026, and Adebutu was nominated. INEC monitored the exercise without raising any objection at the time.

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It faulted INEC for waiting over four months before publishing the final list on 10 October 2026 without informing Adebutu or the PDP of any intention to exclude him. INEC lacked the power to disqualify Adebutu unilaterally. The power to disqualify a candidate after the name had been forwarded resides with the Federal High Court or State High Court. Adebutu was declared the winner of the primary election on May 24.

INEC did not raise any issue. As far as we know, no person filed any suit to challenge Adebutu after 14 days of the conduct of the poll. It was baffling that INEC waited until August. This court has established that INEC lacks the power to disqualify any candidate.

INEC should have approached the court if it believed Adebutu was not qualified to contest the election. INEC should have approached the court to disqualify the candidate if it believed the candidate was not qualified. It should not have acted unilaterally to remove Adebutu's name from the list of candidates. This was an exercise of absolute power, which is not permitted under the law.

INEC considered itself responsible for determining who belonged to a political party, which is beyond its powers. INEC should have monitored the primary election to ensure it complied with the provisions of the law. It did not raise any objection at the time. It waited over four months before publishing the final list without informing Adebutu or the PDP of any intention to exclude him.

This was unacceptable. INEC lacked the power to disqualify Adebutu unilaterally. The power to disqualify a candidate after the name had been forwarded resides with the Federal High Court or State High Court. INEC acted beyond its statutory powers by removing Adebutu's name from the final list of candidates for the 6 February 2027 governorship election.

INEC Acted Beyond Statutory Powers

INEC had no authority to disqualify a candidate duly nominated by a political party. Adebutu was the first to register as a member on February 24, 2026. The PDP had submitted its membership register to INEC within the stipulated time. The flash drive that was submitted by the party was not the one presented by the Commission.

Justice Lifu also noted that the PDP had submitted the list of all its members as a hard copy and on a flash drive. The department searched and discovered that the name of Adebutu was not on the list, but the name of his deputy was on the list. The judge said that, under cross-examination, DW1 admitted that he was not the one who received the flash drive from the PDP, and that he would not know what was submitted.

The judge said that the PDP had conducted its governorship primary on May 24, 2026, and that INEC had monitored the exercise without raising any objection at the time. It faulted INEC for waiting over four months before publishing the final list on 10 October 2026 without informing Adebutu or the PDP of any intention to exclude him.

The judge further stated that the power to disqualify a candidate after the name had been forwarded resides with the Federal High Court or State High Court, and that INEC lacks the power to unilaterally disqualify a candidate. The court declared that the action of INEC in excluding Adebutu's name from the final list of candidates was unlawful, unconstitutional, and of no effect.

The court consequently ordered INEC to rectify the candidates' list published on 10 October 2026 to reflect Adebutu's name. The judgment is seen as a major victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, and is a significant blow to INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates. The case is also seen as a major test for INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates, and is likely to have significant implications for the electoral process in Nigeria.

The court's judgment is therefore a major victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, and is a significant blow to INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates. Adebutu and the PDP have consistently argued that INEC's decision to exclude his name from the list of candidates was unlawful and unconstitutional, and that the electoral commission lacked the power to unilaterally disqualify a candidate.

The court's judgment is a major vindication of this position, and is a significant victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. The case is also seen as a major test for INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates, and is likely to have significant implications for the electoral process in Nigeria.

The judgment is therefore a major victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, and is a significant blow to INEC's powers to unilaterally disqualify candidates. The judgment is also seen as a major victory for Adebutu and the PDP, who have long maintained that INEC's decision to exclude his name from the list of candidates was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Adebutu and the PDP have consistently argued that INEC's decision to exclude his name from the list of candidates was unlawful and unconstitutional, and that the electoral commission lacked the power to unilaterally disqualify a candidate. The court's judgment is a major vindication of this position, and is a significant victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.