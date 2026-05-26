Court Orders Freezing of Funds for Alleged Debt of $117,000

A court in Nigeria has ordered the freezing of funds and assets of a Chinese company for allegedly owing $117,000 to a Nigerian oil company. The court also ordered that the company not engage in any financial transactions or transactions involving its assets until the debt is settled.

NNPC Ltd and all banks operating in Nigeria from releasing or paying any money to Beijing Seajets International Forwarder Company Li mited pending the determination of a dispute over an alleged unpaid debt of $117,000.

The court specifically barred NNPC Ltd from paying any funds to the Chinese company, its directors, shareholders, agents, servants or privies in connection with contractual obligations linked to the matter before the court. Justice Stephen Daylop Pam also ordered the temporary freezing of funds and assets belonging to Beijing Seajets International Forwarder Company Limited over the alleged debt said to be owed to the plaintiff/applicant.

The orders were granted in Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/55/2026 following an ex parte motion moved by counsel to the plaintiff, M.K. Chinda, alongside H. Aigbiremolen, of the law firm of Thankgod Nwugha Esq. The plaintiff alleged that the defendant failed and refused to pay for the hire of tugboats and barges used for the transportation and storage of heavy cargo within Nigerian territorial waters between December 8, 2025 and January 27, 2026.

According to the plaintiff, the cargo involved included a 340-ton gas turbine and 300 tons of generators transported from the Nigerian Ports Authority facility in Warri to Griniya Jetty, Lokoka, aboard the plaintiff’s barge, MV Dodi Star. The outstanding amount represented unpaid hire charges for maritime services rendered during the operation, calculated at a daily rate of $12,987.1.

Justice Pam granted a Mareva injunction restraining Beijing Seajets International Forwarder Company Limited, its directors, shareholders, agents and representatives from withdrawing, transferring or dissipating funds held in any financial institution in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit. The court also restrained the company from selling, transferring or tampering with any movable or immovable assets, shares or funds located in Nigeria pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The court ordered all banks within its jurisdiction, as well as NNPC Ltd, to disclose on oath within seven days the sums standing to the credit of the defendant in their custody. The judge further ruled that an order of injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant, its Directors, Shareholders, Agents, Servants, and/or Privies from dealing with, dissipating, transferring, selling or however tampering with any assets, whether movable or immovable, shares or funds in any financial institution in Nigeria pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice.

The judge further ordered that an order of Mareva injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant, its Directors, Shareholders, Agents, Servants, and/or Privies from dealing with, dissipating, transferring, selling or however tampering with any assets, whether movable or immovable, shares or funds in any financial institution in Nigeria pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice.

The court equally directed that an order of injunction is hereby made restraining the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) from paying over to the defendant, its Directors, Shareholders, Agents, Servants and/or Privies, in whatever form or under any guise, the sum ordinarily due and payable to the defendant arising from the defendant’s contractual obligations to NNPC Ltd and giving rise to the agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant pending the hearing of the motion on notice. The judge also directed that all banks within its jurisdiction, as well as NNPC Ltd, to disclose on oath within seven days the sums standing to the credit of the defendant in their custody





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Beijing Seajets International Forwarder Company Li NNPC Ltd Court Order Fund Freezing Alleged Debt Maritime Services

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abuja Federal High Court Halts Production of Copied Energy DrinkA Nigerian court has ordered Mamuda Beverages to stop producing its Pop Power Energy Drink in a copied bottle design, citing infringement on the trademark of Fearless Energy Drink.

Read more »

‘We Can’t Act’ — INEC Speaks on Court Ruling Nullifying 2027 Election TimetableThe Independent National Electoral Commission has stated that it cannot take immediate action following a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja which nullified its directive regarding the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Ogun illegal mining site, trucks forfeited to FG by court order — EFCCA Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the final forfeiture of an illegal mining site, trucks loaded with mineral resources, lithium

Read more »

Federal Court Orders Forfeiture of Vietnamese‑Nigerian Mining Assets to Nigerian GovernmentA Federal High Court judge in Lagos has ordered the forfeiture of a mining site, vehicles, and thousands of bags of mica and lithium recovered from a transnational mining operation. The assets will be transferred to the federal government pending trial of the accused.

Read more »