Court Orders Ekiti State to Pay Former Deputy Governor Unpaid Entitlements and Damages

The National Industrial Court has ruled in favor of former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, ordering the state government to pay all outstanding entitlements and N10 million in damages. The court found the non-payment unlawful and unconstitutional.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has delivered a significant ruling in favor of former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal , mandating the Ekiti State Government to fulfill its financial obligations to him.

These obligations encompass all unpaid entitlements accrued during and after his tenure, including monthly stipends, severance allowance, gratuity, and any other benefits stipulated under Ekiti State law. Furthermore, the court has awarded Dr Lawal an additional sum of N10 million as damages for the prolonged denial of these rightful payments. This case stems from Dr Lawal’s service as Deputy Governor to former Governor Segun Oni, a position he held until October 2010.

Their election was subsequently nullified by the Court of Appeal, leading to the installation of Kayode Fayemi as the state’s governor. Dr Lawal maintained that despite not being removed from office through impeachment proceedings, he was unjustly excluded from receiving the benefits afforded to former public officials, while his former principal, Governor Oni, did receive his due entitlements.

Dr Lawal, represented by his counsel Adeboro Adamson (SAN), initiated legal action against the Ekiti State Governor, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and the state government itself. His legal team argued that the non-payment of his entitlements constituted a clear violation of the Ekiti State Pensions Law, specifically referencing the 2012 legislation and its subsequent amendments in 2014 and 2015.

The suit sought a declaration affirming the illegality and unconstitutionality of withholding his pension, severance pay, monthly stipends, and accumulated arrears. It also requested a court order compelling the state government to calculate and remit all outstanding payments dating back to October 15, 2010, the date his tenure effectively ended.

In addition to the owed entitlements, Dr Lawal initially requested N100 million in general damages to compensate for the hardship and injustice he endured. The state government, however, presented a defense led by counsel Gbemiga Adaramola, asserting that Dr Lawal was not entitled to these benefits due to the nullification of the election that brought him into office by the Court of Appeal in Ilorin.

The government further denied having paid any pension to former Governor Oni, thereby refuting claims of discriminatory treatment towards Dr Lawal. Justice E.D. Subilim, in a comprehensive judgment, decisively rejected the state government’s objections. The court unequivocally stated that the denial of Dr Lawal’s entitlements was demonstrably unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, and entirely unjustifiable.

The ruling mandates the Ekiti State Government to immediately undertake the calculation and disbursement of all outstanding benefits owed to Dr Lawal, with the payment of arrears extending back to October 15, 2010. The court’s decision extends beyond the principal amount owed, stipulating that all subsequent payments as prescribed by law must be diligently implemented.

Crucially, the judgment also includes a provision for the accrual of 10% interest per annum on the total judgment sum, continuing until the entire debt is fully settled. This ruling serves as a strong affirmation of the rights of public officials to receive their due entitlements, even in circumstances where their tenure is interrupted by legal challenges to the election that brought them into office.

The case highlights the importance of adhering to established pension laws and ensuring equitable treatment for all former government employees. The Ekiti State Government is now legally bound to comply with the court’s order and rectify the long-standing financial injustice suffered by Dr Lawal





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Ekiti State National Industrial Court Sikiru Tae Lawal Pension Entitlements

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