Court of Appeal Warns Tribunal Staff Against Corruption Ahead of 2027 Elections

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem issues stern warnings to election petition tribunal staff in Abuja regarding integrity and compliance with the Electoral Act 2026 ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, has issued a severe warning to secretaries and registry staff of election petition tribunals regarding their conduct ahead of the 2027 general elections. She explicitly cautioned these officials against accepting bribes or compromising judicial processes, stating that any staff found engaging in corrupt practices would face immediate sanctions. This directive was delivered on Monday during the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop in Abuja, aimed at preparing tribunal personnel for the administrative demands of handling electoral disputes. The President of the Court of Appeal emphasized that the assignment given to these staff members is a call to national service and not an opportunity for personal enrichment.

Tribunal Staff Integrity and Legal Compliance

The core details of the warning focus on the critical role of the registry as the engine room of every tribunal. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem noted that the efficiency, integrity, and transparency of the registry are critical to the timely administration of electoral justice. She described the responsibilities of registry staff, which include receiving and filing petitions, serving processes on parties, issuing hearing notices, preparing records of proceedings and orders, preserving tribunal documents, and compiling records. The performance of these duties directly affects the efficiency of tribunals and public confidence in the judicial process. The President of the Court of Appeal cited Sections 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, noting that she is empowered to constitute election petition tribunals in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

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Stakeholder Views on Electoral Dispute Resolution

Umar Bangari, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, supported these directives by stating that the integrity of Nigeria's democratic process depends on the efficient, transparent, and timely resolution of electoral disputes. He described the workshop as an administrative continuation of the training, designed to equip tribunal staff with the technical knowledge required for the assignment. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, inaugurated 375 judicial officers from different jurisdictions across the country last week to serve on election petition tribunals. This inauguration precedes the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Requirements of Electoral Act 2026 Compliance

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem charged the tribunal secretaries to familiarize themselves with the Electoral Act 2026 and the Election Petition Tribunal Proceedings Practice Direction 2026. She warned that ignorance of the relevant provisions could expose them to manipulation and costly administrative errors. She stated that these staff members must know the Practice Directions and have them on their fingertips. If they do not know them, they will be intimidated, misled, and permit serious errors that will fetch serious consequences. There is no room for ignorance now, and the court is providing materials to ensure there are no excuses. The court will be constantly monitoring every aspect of their conduct to ensure strict adherence to these legal frameworks.

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Public Scrutiny and Sanctions for Misconduct

Addressing the integrity of tribunal staff, the President of the Court of Appeal warned against allowing financial inducements to influence their conduct. She said their activities would be subjected to intense public scrutiny and that staff must discharge their duties with utmost good faith, not swayed by pecuniary inducements. You must not allow yourselves to be used as instruments to truncate the judicial process. You must live above board and protect the reputation of the judiciary. She described the assignment as an opportunity to serve the country, saying the court would not hesitate to sanction erring officials. This assignment is not an opportunity for self-enrichment, but a call to national service, which is also an opportunity to build a good name.

Next Steps for Tribunal Administration Efficiency

She further urged the secretaries to ensure prompt service of processes and maintain regular communication with the Election Petition Tribunal Unit at the Court of Appeal headquarters. She said the presiding justice of each tribunal is the immediate supervisor of its administrative staff and should be approached whenever difficulties are encountered. The President of the Court of Appeal described the participants' selection as a demonstration of the confidence reposed in them by the court, urging them not to betray that trust. The workshop aims to ensure that all registry staff are fully equipped to handle the administrative complexities of the upcoming electoral dispute resolutions. Failure to adhere to these standards will result in sanctions, reinforcing the court's commitment to transparency and judicial integrity.