Court of Appeal Upholds Removal of Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo

The Court of Appeal in Akure has affirmed the decision to remove the late Babajide Lawrence Oluwole as the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo, Ondo State, citing adherence to customary law and lack of merit in the appeal. The ruling concludes a long-running legal dispute over the traditional stool.

The Court of Appeal in Akure has delivered a definitive ruling, upholding the earlier decision of the Ondo State High Court to remove the late Babajide Lawrence Oluwole from his position as the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo , located within the Ile-Oluji/ Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State .

The appellate court firmly rejected the arguments presented by the appellant, finding them lacking in substantial merit and insufficient to warrant a reversal of the High Court’s initial judgment. This decision brings to a close a lengthy and complex legal dispute concerning the rightful occupant of the traditional stool within the Oke-Igbo community.

The core of the case revolved around the legitimacy of Oluwole’s appointment, specifically questioning whether the process adhered to the established customary laws governing the selection of the Olu-Oke. The respondents successfully argued that alterations made to the customary law by the state executive council were improper and did not confer eligibility upon Oluwole. The origins of this legal battle trace back to April 13, 2023, when the Ondo State High Court initially invalidated Oluwole’s appointment and mandated his removal.

Oluwole’s ascension to the throne occurred in 2018, following the passing of Timothy Fasawe, the previous Olu-Oke. The state government had approved his appointment at that time.

However, this approval was immediately challenged, leading to the initial High Court proceedings. Even after his death, Oluwole, through his counsel Olalekan Ojo, continued to pursue the appeal, arguing that the state executive council had improperly modified the customary law governing the selection process. Ojo contended that this alteration rendered the High Court’s verdict invalid.

A further argument presented by the appellant centered on the timing of the High Court’s judgment, claiming it was delivered outside the constitutionally mandated timeframe and should therefore be nullified. These arguments, however, failed to persuade the Court of Appeal. The respondents, led by Sola Ebiseni, presented a compelling case centered on Oluwole’s lineage.

They asserted that he hailed from the Bamgbala family, a lineage not traditionally recognized as part of the Aare Kugbaigbe ruling house, which historically holds the right to nominate candidates for the Olu-Oke stool. The respondents further argued that the introduction of a ‘ruling quarter system’ – an attempt to broaden the pool of eligible candidates beyond the five established traditional ruling houses – was a deviation from the long-standing customary law of Oke-Igbo.

They emphasized that their community’s traditions have consistently recognized only these five ruling houses since the time of their ancestors. This adherence to tradition was a central tenet of their argument. The Court of Appeal’s judgment effectively validates this traditional perspective, reinforcing the importance of customary law in determining the rightful heir to the throne.

The protracted nature of this legal battle underscores the significance of the Olu-Oke position within the Oke-Igbo community and the deep-rooted commitment to preserving its traditional structures. With the appeal dismissed, the path is now clear for the selection of a new Olu-Oke, a process that is expected to adhere strictly to the established customary laws.

Akintoye Felix Adeoye, a respected legal practitioner and former president of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), is widely anticipated to be a key figure in the forthcoming selection process, potentially emerging as a strong contender for the vacant stool. His background and experience are seen as valuable assets in navigating the complexities of the traditional selection process and fostering unity within the community





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Olu-Oke Oke-Igbo Ondo State Court Of Appeal Customary Law

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