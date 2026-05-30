Court of Appeal Upholds Nullification of Rivers APC Congresses, Dismisses Okocha's Appeal

The Port Harcourt Court of Appeal has affirmed a high court order nullifying the Rivers APC congresses that produced the Tony Okocha-led executive, dismissing Okocha's appeal as incompetent.

The Port Harcourt division of the Court of Appeal has upheld a Rivers State High Court order that nullified the ward, local government, and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

The congresses had produced the Tony Okocha-led executive committee. The appellate court dismissed an appeal filed by Okocha and his group, ruling that the appeal was incompetent and thereby affirming the high court's jurisdiction to issue the earlier order. This development deepens the leadership crisis within the Rivers APC, which has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle between two factions: the Okocha-led group and the Emeka Beke-led faction.

The dispute began in December 2024 when Justice Godswill Obomanu of the Rivers State High Court issued an ex parte order restraining the APC from conducting congresses in the state. Despite the court order, the party proceeded with the congresses, leading to the emergence of Tony Okocha as chairman and other executives. In response, the Beke-led faction returned to court, seeking the nullification of the congresses on grounds that they were conducted in disobedience of the court order.

The high court granted the request, nullifying the congresses. Okocha then appealed, arguing that the high court lacked jurisdiction to make the ex parte order and asked the appellate court to strike out the suit entirely.

However, the Court of Appeal, in a judgment delivered by Justice Elfreida Williams-Dawodu, rejected Okocha's arguments. The court held that the appeal was incompetent because it was filed against an interim order that had already been superseded by a final judgment.

Consequently, the appeal was struck out, leaving the high court's nullification order intact. Counsel to the Beke-led APC, Emenike Ebete, confirmed the outcome, stating that the appellate decision validates the position that the congresses were illegal and cannot stand. He emphasized that the high court order nullifying the congresses remains in full effect.

It is important to note that this appeal ruling is separate from another case in which Justice Sika Aprioku had earlier sacked Tony Okocha and his executive as the legitimate leadership of the Rivers APC. The Beke-led faction believes that this latest judgment strengthens their claim to the party structure. The Okocha faction, however, has indicated that it will await the certified true copy of the Court of Appeal judgment before deciding on the next legal steps.

In a statement signed by their publicity secretary, Chibike Ikenga, the faction said they have applied for the judgment and will consult their lawyers once it is available. This legal tussle has significant implications for the political landscape in Rivers State, as control of the APC machinery determines candidate nominations for upcoming elections. The party's internal strife has also drawn attention from national leadership, which has so far refrained from direct intervention.

With the Court of Appeal ruling, the Beke-led faction gains a stronger foothold, but the Okocha group may explore further appeals to the Supreme Court. The resolution of this crisis is crucial for the APC's electoral prospects in the state. In summary, the Court of Appeal's decision to uphold the nullification of the congresses reinforces the judiciary's stance against defiance of court orders. It also underscores the importance of compliance with legal processes within political parties.

The outcome could shape the power dynamics within the Rivers APC for the foreseeable future





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Rivers APC Tony Okocha Court Of Appeal Nullification Congresses

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