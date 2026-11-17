Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has warned election petition tribunal secretaries and registry officials against bribery and practices that could compromise judicial proceedings ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has warned election petition tribunal secretaries and registry officials against accepting bribes or engaging in activities capable of compromising judicial proceedings ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She warned that officials found guilty of corrupt practices would face sanctions, stressing that their appointments were a call to national service and not an opportunity for personal enrichment. Dongban-Mensem gave the warning on Monday in Abuja while declaring open a two-day capacity-building workshop for election petition tribunal registry staff. The workshop was held at the Body of Benchers under the theme, Modern Registry Practices for Effective Election Petition Tribunal Administration.

Also read Court of Appeal Warns Tribunal Staff Against Corruption Ahead of 2027 Elections

Urging Tribunal Officials To Uphold Integrity

She said the integrity, efficiency and transparency of tribunal registries were critical to the timely administration of electoral justice and public confidence in the judiciary. She cautioned the officials against allowing financial inducements to influence their conduct, insisting that their activities would be subjected to intense public scrutiny. She also advised anyone uncomfortable with the assignment to withdraw before the commencement of tribunal activities.

According to her, tribunal secretaries must familiarise themselves with the Electoral Act 2026 and the Election Petition Tribunal Proceedings Practice Direction 2026 to avoid administrative errors and manipulation. She urged them to ensure prompt service of court processes, maintain confidentiality and adhere strictly to statutory timelines governing election petitions. Dongban-Mensem further warned that the judiciary would not hesitate to punish any official found compromising the integrity of the tribunal system as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

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The Court of Appeal president urged participants not to regard their assignments as opportunities for personal enrichment. She said, Your integrity and that of the Tribunal and its members are in the public searchlight, adding that they must not allow themselves to be used as weapons to truncate the process. She cautioned them against pursuing financial gains at the expense of their professional reputation, stressing that a good name was better than silver and gold.

Dongban-Mensem recalled that Sections 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empower her to constitute election petition tribunals in every state and the Federal Capital Territory. Under Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act 2026, she said, the tribunals must be constituted at least 30 days before an election, while their registries must open seven days before polling.

Modern Registry Practices Ensure Effective Administration

She described the registry as a vital component of any tribunal, responsible for receiving petitions, serving processes, issuing hearing notices, preparing proceedings and safeguarding records. Modern registry practices, she said, required electronic filing and case management systems, accurate archiving and timely service of processes within the strict timelines prescribed by law. The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar M. Bangari, told participants that the credibility of every tribunal rested heavily on the shoulders of its members.

He identified three essential pillars of their responsibilities: integrity, strict adherence to timelines, and proactive communication and professionalism. Bangari warned against questionable practices, including giving litigants or lawyers advance copies of court processes and backdating documents to make them appear to have been filed within statutory deadlines. He said, A single administrative lapse, delayed endorsement, or misplaced process can occasion a damaging miscarriage of justice.

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He also cautioned staff against collusion, file tampering and leaking draft rulings, panel deliberations or privileged case information. Any secretary found colluding with a party or counsel, he warned, would face severe consequences. He added that the court would reward staff who demonstrated outstanding diligence. Bangari noted that the presidential and National Assembly elections were scheduled for 16 January 2027, followed by the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on 6 February 2027.

Constitutional Powers Mandate Tribunal Constitution Timelines

He disclosed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria had inaugurated 375 judicial officers from trial courts across the 36 states and the FCT the previous week to serve on the tribunals. The workshop, he explained, was an administrative continuation of that training, with seven sessions covering the Electoral Act, the newly launched Judicial Electoral Manual 2026, electronic case management, record-keeping, and filing and service deadlines.

The Acting Deputy Chief Registrar in charge of the Election Petition Tribunal Unit, Mrs Maitumbi D.A. , said a committee had reviewed the 2022 edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual to produce the 2026 edition, which would soon be made available. To prevent conflicting judgments by tribunals, she said, the court was updating its Election Petition Tribunal Case Management System to ensure that all tribunal decisions were scanned and uploaded into a reference database.

She also outlined a code of conduct requiring secretaries to submit regular reports to the Election Petition Tribunal Unit and provide weekly real-time updates on the platform. They were also prohibited from granting media interviews without express authorisation, soliciting gratification from lawyers, litigants or members of the public, or releasing documents and information without approval.