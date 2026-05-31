Court of Appeal Judgement on Chief Tony Okocha-led Rivers State Executive Committee of the APC

The Court of Appeal Judgement delivered in the Port Harcourt Division of the court on the Chief Tony Okocha-led Rivers State Executive Committee of the APC was reportedly delivered on Friday through the Zoom with the passcode sent only to lawyers involved in the case. The Okocha-led APC filed the appeal to challenge the order of the state High Court delivered by the late Justice Godswill Obomanu that called for the maintenance of the status quo and later nullified congresses conducted by the APC in the state.

The Court of Appeal Judgement delivered in the Port Harcourt Division of the court on the Chief Tony Okocha-led Rivers State Executive Committee of the APC was reportedly delivered on Friday through the Zoom with the passcode sent only to lawyers involved in the case.

The Okocha-led APC filed the appeal to challenge the order of the state High Court delivered by the late Justice Godswill Obomanu that called for the maintenance of the status quo and later nullified congresses conducted by the APC in the state. While the court was yet to issue the Certified True Copy of the judgement, the parties immediately resorted to giving various interpretations to the judgement.

The party opposed to the Okocha-led committee said the appeal court threw out the appeal and affirmed the judgement of the lower court. One of them, Sogbeye Eli, said: ‘The Court of Appeal today in Port Harcourt in a judgment on Appeal Number CA/PH/523/2024 affirmed the nullification of the Congresses that purportedly produced the Appellants by the High Court of Rivers State. Until the Supreme Court rules otherwise, the implication of today’s judgment is certain.

All actions, decisions, correspondences, representations and steps taken in the name of the All Progressives Congress by Tony Okocha and co from December 20 2024 to this day are null, void and of no effect whatsoever. ’ But the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chibike Ikenga, immediately clarified the judgement in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt saying it had no negative impact on the executive committee led by Okocha.

The Court of Appeal Port Harcourt Division has delivered its judgement in an Interlocutory appeal challenging the jurisdiction of the High Court to dabble into the internal/domestic affairs of the party, the Interim Order made by the High Court directing the parties to ‘maintain status quo’ and also challenging the competence of the suit before the Rivers State High Court. The Court of Appeal struck out the appeal and directed the parties to return to the Rivers State High Court for the hearing of the substantive case.

The Court of Appeal, with all due respect, predicated its decision on the wrong assumption that the appeal relates to the just concluded local government area and ward elections in Rivers State, and therefore held that an appeal touching on the issue of local government area council and ward elections must terminate at the Rivers State High Court. The case involving the state congress and the executive members elected thereat, Suit No. PHC/3805/2024: CHARLES ENYIDIA & ORS VS APC was dismissed on 23rd March, 2026.

We advise party faithful to remain calm and not panic by the deliberate misrepresentation of the facts and circumstances of the judgement by those who lack in-depth knowledge of what transpired in the court. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

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Court Of Appeal Judgement Chief Tony Okocha-Led Rivers State Executive C Port Harcourt Division Zoom Interlocutory Appeal Local Government Area Council And Ward Electio Status Quo Internal/Domestic Affairs Of The Party Rivers State High Court State Congress Executive Members Elected Thereat Sogbeye Eli Chibike Ikenga Nigeria US Dollars Acquire Premium Domains Abuja Doctor Reveals A Unique Way To Permanent EXPOSED AT LAST: Lagos Based Doctor Uncovers T Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria

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