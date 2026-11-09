Court of Appeal Inaugurates 375 Judges for 2027 Election Tribunals, HURIWA Warns Against Corruption

The Court of Appeal swore in 375 judges for 2027 election tribunals as HURIWA commended INEC for delineating Warri Federal Constituency and warned against judicial corruption and political interference.

The Court of Appeal on Monday inaugurated 375 judges to serve on election petition tribunals ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, drawing immediate praise and warnings from the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) which commended INEC for a landmark delineation exercise and cautioned that politicians must not overturn voters' choices through questionable court judgments or financial inducements.

Court of Appeal Inaugurates 375 Judges

The swearing-in took place at the Body of Benchers complex in Abuja, where the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, disclosed that the 375 judicial officers include 138 returning members with prior election petition experience, while 237 will serve on such tribunals for the first time in their careers. The inauguration occurred during a three-day workshop titled Election Tribunal as a Tool for Political Stability, during which the Court of Appeal launched the Judicial Electoral Manual JEM 2026, a guide for judges preparing for election petition duties expected after the upcoming polls.

Also read CJN warns lawyers against forum shopping as 375 judges named for 2027 election tribunals

HURIWA, in a statement on Monday by its National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the 2027 post-election period would be a defining test for the judiciary and the country's democracy, warning that judges who accept financial inducements to influence election petition proceedings would face unprecedented public scrutiny and demands for accountability. The association expressed concern over alleged attempts by some politicians to influence election-related proceedings through financial inducements, warning that judicial corruption must not be concealed behind complicated legal arguments or controversial judgments, and said Nigerians and political stakeholders would be more vigilant in monitoring the conduct of election petition tribunals in 2027.

HURIWA asked the Code of Conduct Bureau to strengthen scrutiny of judges' asset declarations and ensure relevant information was accessible in accordance with the law, maintaining that unexplained wealth and suspicious financial dealings involving judicial officers should not be ignored, particularly during a politically sensitive election cycle. It also challenged INEC to ensure that the 2027 elections were credible and reflected the choices made by voters at polling units, saying the commission must resist political pressure, address operational weaknesses and prevent avoidable controversies that could lead to prolonged post-election litigation.

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HURIWA Warns Against Judicial Corruption

The association argued that election tribunals should exist to resolve genuine disputes rather than routinely determine who governs because electoral institutions had failed to protect the people's mandate, and it called on INEC chairperson Prof. Joash Amupitan to demonstrate institutional independence and ensure that the 2027 elections were not remembered for political interference and litigation overshadowing the ballot. HURIWA recalled that Sections 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empower the President of the Court of Appeal to constitute election petition tribunals for disputes arising from National and State Houses of Assembly and governorship elections, and it cited Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act 2026, which provides timelines for constituting the tribunals and opening their registries.

Any judge who converts the courtroom into a marketplace for electoral victories would be betraying the Constitution and undermining the sovereignty of the Nigerian people, HURIWA said, adding that the ultimate responsibility of every tribunal judge was to defend the Constitution, uphold the evidence and protect the mandate freely given by Nigerians. The association's position is clear: Let the people's votes count.

No politician must buy what the people have refused to give, and no judge must sell what the people have decided, the statement said. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, addressed the judges, acknowledging the pressure election petitions tribunals face and advising them to be firm where required and patient where necessary while remaining impartial in every circumstance, urging them not to allow public expectations to distract from their duty to do justice according to law.

Chief Justice Advises Judges On Impartiality

The Chief Justice noted that credible elections require more than just judicial effort and admonished INEC and security operatives to play their parts diligently, saying this collective responsibility is essential for maintaining trust in the electoral process and ensuring national stability. Dongban-Mensem also addressed the judges, urging them to view their roles as a call to service and warning them to resist improper influence from political pressure, inducement, or personal relationships, while emphasizing the need to avoid unnecessary adjournments without sacrificing fairness for speed.

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The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, advised the judges to discharge duties devoid of sentiment, partisan interests, or media scrutiny, and applauded the deployment of court registrars to serve various election tribunals, while INEC chairperson Joash Amupitan urged tribunals to balance procedural speed with rigour to de-escalate conflict and preserve the social contract. The judicial preparations coincide with the scheduling of major electoral events: the presidential and National Assembly elections are set for 16 January, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are fixed for 6 February, setting the timeline for when the newly inaugurated judges will likely face their first major influx of cases.

Court Structure For Election Petition Appeals

The Court of Appeal serves as the court of first instance for presidential election petitions, a unique class of legal disputes, and after the poll the President of the Court of Appeal will constitute a five-member panel of the Court to sit on presidential election petitions. While appeals against presidential election petitions are filed at the Supreme Court, other election disputes follow different paths: appeals against election tribunals decisions for non-presidential disputes are filed at the Court of Appeal, which acts as the final court on National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly election disputes, while the Supreme Court remains the terminal court for governorship disputes.

Candidates displeased with election outcomes retain the right to approach these various tribunals to challenge results, and HURIWA maintained that the 375 judicial officers must understand that they have been entrusted with the future of Nigeria's democracy, not the political survival of powerful individuals.