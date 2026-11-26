The Court of Appeal in Abuja has convicted businessman Olajide Omokore and former NNPC executives of oil fraud, sentencing them to seven years imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has overturned a previous acquittal and convicted oil businessman Olajide Omokore alongside four other defendants in a massive fraud case involving the alleged diversion of crude oil valued at approximately $823 million. This significant legal development occurred on Wednesday, marking a pivotal reversal in a high-stakes financial crime prosecution that has captivated Nigerian legal and energy circles.

Conviction of Businessman and Officials in Oil Fraud

The appellate court handed down a unanimous judgment on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, convicting Olajide Jones Omokore, Victor Briggs, and Abiye Membere on nine counts of a fifteen-count charge. The three-member judicial panel, comprising Justices James Gambo Abundaga, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, and Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi, found the defendants guilty on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, and 12. The judges discharged the convicts on the remaining counts, effectively clearing them of specific lesser allegations while upholding the gravity of the primary fraud charges.

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuted the case on charges including obtaining under false pretence, conspiracy, money laundering, and procurement fraud. The court sentenced Omokore, Victor Briggs, and Abiye Membere to seven years imprisonment each, with the sentences to run concurrently. Furthermore, the court ordered the winding up of two companies linked to Omokore, specifically Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, which were central to the alleged criminal enterprise.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Executive Roles

Victor Briggs, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, and Abiye Membere, the former Group Executive Director for Exploration and Production at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, were key figures in this case. Their conviction stems from their alleged roles in facilitating a fraudulent strategic arrangement that resulted in the unauthorized extraction of valuable petroleum resources. The court determined that their actions constituted serious breaches of their official duties and contributed directly to the financial losses incurred by state entities.

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The charges arose from a Strategic Alliance Agreement between the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company and Atlantic Energy for the exploitation of Oil Mining Licences 60, 61, 62, and 63, collectively known as the Brass Assets. The prosecution presented evidence that Omokore and his associated companies lifted over 7.5 million barrels of crude oil. This extraction was conducted without paying the mandatory entry fee of $123.19 million and without fulfilling other critical financial obligations required under the terms of the agreement.

Legal History and Appellate Proceedings

This conviction reverses the decision of Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja, who had discharged and acquitted the defendants on February 7, 2023. The lower court had initially discharged and acquitted Omokore on counts 1 to 9 and 12 to 15. Additionally, Justice Dimgba had discharged Briggs and Membere on the money laundering charges in counts 10 and 11, instead convicting them of the lesser offence of official corruption and imposing a fine of N2 million on each.

Dissatisfied with the initial judgment, the prosecution, represented by Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, filed a Notice of Appeal on March 6, 2023, citing 34 grounds of appeal. In response, Omokore filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the appeal, arguing that the prosecution improperly joined defendants who had been acquitted with those who had been convicted. However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission argued in its Composite Reply Brief that the appeal was competent, maintaining that Briggs and Membere had not been fully acquitted of the offences for which they were originally charged.

Supreme Legal Arguments and Outcomes

Jacobs further argued that the lower court erred in its classification of the transaction, treating it merely as a commercial dispute rather than a criminal fraud. The prosecution contended that both documentary and oral evidence demonstrated that the companies failed to fulfil the mandatory conditions precedent required for the commencement of the agreement. The appellate court's decision to reinstate the convictions indicates a judicial agreement that the evidence supported criminal liability rather than simple commercial disagreement.

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The final judgment confirms the severe legal consequences for those involved in the misappropriation of state resources through the Brass Assets oil mining licenses. The winding up of Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited serves as an additional punitive measure, effectively dismantling the corporate structures used to facilitate the alleged fraud. This outcome reinforces the regulatory stance on integrity within Nigeria's petroleum sector and the accountability of former executive directors.