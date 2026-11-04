Court nullifies Karimi's Kogi West APC candidacy, declares Aro winner

A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified Senator Sunday Karimi's APC candidacy for Kogi West and declared Samuel Aro the valid winner of the May 18, 2026 primary. Karimi rejected the judgment and vowed to appeal.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday nullified the All Progressives Congress nomination of Sunday Karimi as its candidate for the Kogi West Senatorial District in the 2027 general election and declared Samuel Aro the valid candidate.

The court ordered the party to immediately replace Karimi's name with that of Aro, whom it recognised as the winner of the party primary held on May 18, 2026. The suit was initially filed at the Federal High Court, Lokoja Division, but was transferred to Abuja on security grounds and heard by Justice Salim Ibrahim.

Also read 2027: I remain unperturbed by court judgment - Senator Karimi declares

Justice Salim Ibrahim delivered the judgment in Suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/63/2026, holding that the APC primary conducted on May 18, 2026, which produced Aro as the winner, was a valid exercise. The judge consequently set aside the APC's submission of Karimi's name to INEC on July 11, 2026, and directed INEC to accept, recognise and publish Aro as the party's candidate for Kogi West. The judge held that Aro had established his case and was entitled to the reliefs sought.

Court Invalidates APC Primary Without INEC Monitoring

He said: It is the view of this honourable court that the plaintiff has proved his case and he is entitled to all the reliefs sought. The judge faulted the purported primary that produced Karimi, holding that the exercise was not monitored by INEC as required by law. He held: There is no gainsaying that the purported primary that produced the 2nd defendant was not monitored by the 3rd defendant as required by the Electoral Act and therefore, invalid.

The judge also rejected the results tendered by the APC and Karimi to establish the latter's emergence as the party's candidate. He noted that the results were not from an election monitored by INEC, and that the commission had no record of them. Justice Ibrahim further said INEC did not issue Karimi certified true copies of the results despite his application in a letter dated June 15, 2026.

The judge relied on a Court of Appeal decision which held that any primary of a political party not so monitored would be regarded, ordinarily, as invalid. Aro had approached the court after the APC submitted Karimi's name to INEC despite his claim to have won the valid primary.

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He argued that the exercise that produced him as the winner was the primary recognised by INEC, and that the party was legally bound to submit his name as its candidate since he had not withdrawn from the race. Aro also challenged the validity of the exercise that produced Karimi, arguing that it was not monitored by INEC as required by the Electoral Act.

The suit was instituted through an originating summons filed at the federal high court in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, on July 23, 2026, against the APC, Karimi and INEC. The chief judge of the court subsequently transferred the case to the Abuja division on September 9, with proceedings before Justice Ibrahim commencing on September 15.

In his declarations, Justice Ibrahim held that the APC's submission of Karimi's name to INEC on July 11, 2026, is null, void and of no effect whatsoever. He also declared that Aro, having emerged as the winner of the valid primary, has not withdrawn his candidacy, adding that the APC was legally bound to submit his name as its candidate for the 2027 general election.

Judge Bars Karimi From Parading As Candidate

The court consequently ordered the APC to immediately forward or submit Aro's name to INEC and directed the commission to accept, recognise and publish him as the party's candidate for Kogi West. Justice Ibrahim further restrained Karimi from parading or further parading, presenting or further presenting, holding himself out as the APC's candidate for the senatorial district.

The judge also barred the APC from presenting Karimi's name to INEC or withholding Aro's name, while INEC was restrained from recognising or publishing Karimi as the party's candidate. The court, however, made no order as to costs, directing the parties to bear their respective expenses. Aro was represented by J.J. Usman (SAN) and M.S.

Karimi Claims Judgment Contradicts Evidence

Ibrahim (SAN), among others. John Olusola Baiyeshea (SAN) led the legal team representing Karimi, while A.G. Yirvoms appeared for the APC and Dayo Akinlaja represented INEC. Reacting to the judgment in a statement dated November 4, 2026, Karimi expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that it contradicted the evidence before the court and departed from the judge's previous decisions in similar pre-election matters.

He particularly questioned the court's position on limitation periods in pre-election cases and the authority empowered to conduct party primaries and declare their winners. He said: It is clear that the judgment runs contrary to the evidence before the court.

It is also unfortunate that the trial judge departed from his own previous rulings, having decided at least three similar cases on the statute of limitations in pre-election proceedings and the proper authority to conduct party primaries and determine their winners. He said he would exercise his constitutional right of appeal, expressing confidence in the judicial process. He further alleged that Aro did not participate in the party's primary election but submitted fabricated documents to support his claim.

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He said: The people of Kogi West, the entire state, and even Samuel Bamidele Aro know that he did not participate in the primary election, yet submitted fabricated documents to support a false claim. Karimi also accused unnamed political leaders in the state of being behind the legal challenge, alleging that they were seeking to persecute him over his criticism of the management of Kogi State's resources.

He said: I wish to state that this incident is the handiwork of the state's rulers who have been desperate and relentless in their efforts to persecute me and protect their grip on Kogi State's resources, an issue I have spoken out against. Despite the court judgment, the candidate said his campaign would continue, declaring his support for President Bola Tinubu. He said: I remain strong and undeterred, and my campaign continues with renewed zeal and vigour.

My detractors do not love our party or Mr President. I remain Mr President's number one supporter in Kogi State. He urged his supporters to remain calm, courageous and steadfast, assuring them that the legal challenge would not derail their aspiration for purposeful representation and good governance.

In his statement, titled I Remain Undeterred, the Candidate of APC for Kogi West Senatorial District in the Forthcoming 2027 Election, Karimi said he remained confident in the Nigerian judicial system and would seek redress through the appellate process. However, Aro adopted a conciliatory tone in his reaction, describing the judgment as an opportunity for reconciliation and renewed commitment to the development of Kogi West.

Aro Calls For Reconciliation After Court Win

In a statement titled A Time for Reconciliation and Renewed Commitment to Kogi West, he expressed gratitude to God and commended the judiciary for upholding the rule of law, due process and the peaceful resolution of disputes through democratic institutions. Aro said the judgment should not be viewed as a personal victory over Karimi, stressing that there was no victor or vanquished in the dispute.

He extended a hand of friendship to the incumbent senator, acknowledging his contributions to the political development of Kogi West and insisting that their differences were not personal. He said: Our differences have never been personal, and I harbour no ill feelings towards him. We may have found ourselves on opposing sides of a political contest, but we remain brothers, united by our shared heritage and our common responsibility to the good people of Kogi West.

Aro also appealed to Karimi's supporters across the senatorial district to embrace reconciliation, acknowledging their loyalty and commitment to their preferred candidate. He maintained that the mandate belonged not to him alone but to all APC members and the people of Kogi West, irrespective of political affiliation, personal preference or past disagreements.

The conflicting reactions have opened another chapter in the APC's political contest in Kogi West, with Karimi's planned appeal likely to prolong the legal battle over the party's senatorial ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.