Court Nulled Atiku ADC Candidacy Amidst Power Outages and Judicial Suspensions

Federal High Court nullifies ADC's 2027 candidate selection while President Tinubu's family receives senior counsel ranks and five states face power disruptions.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has officially nullified the leadership structure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and declared the process that selected former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for 2027 invalid. Presiding over the case, Justice Peter Lifu delivered a judgment that strikes at the core of the party's recent organizational moves.

ADC Leadership Nullified by Court Order

The court explicitly set aside the decisions made by the National Working Committee led by David Mark. The judgment also invalidated the emergence of Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress. The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard any recognition of the decisions stemming from the party's 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in July 2025. This legal blow removes the formal recognition of the current party hierarchy.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has vowed to appeal the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu. In contrast, the faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe has publicly hailed the court's decision as a vindication of their stance within the party. The ruling creates immediate uncertainty regarding the ADC's internal governance and its eligibility to field candidates under the current structure.

Power Disruptions Linked to Gas Shortages

Simultaneously, the Federal Government has acknowledged widespread electricity disruptions affecting Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara, and Oyo states. Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe attributed these outages specifically to gas shortages at thermal power plants. He clarified that reduced hydropower output and ongoing maintenance issues also contributed to the supply deficit, rather than a systemic grid failure.

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To address the crisis, the Federal Government is collaborating with relevant agencies to restore power supply across the affected regions. The government has also taken logistical steps to expedite infrastructure recovery by clearing 44 containers of power equipment from the Apapa ports. These actions aim to mitigate the ongoing energy challenges facing five major states.

Tinubu Family Members Receive Senior Counsel Ranks

In a separate development within the legal sector, the Nigerian Law Society conferred the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria, also known as Blue Silks, on three individuals. The recipients include High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode, the son of President Bola Tinubu, and Seyi Tinubu. They were honored alongside three others during the society's 2026 Annual General Conference in Abuja.

The conferment of this legal rank signifies professional recognition by the highest judicial body in Nigeria. The event took place in the capital city, marking a significant professional milestone for the Tinubu family members involved. This legal recognition occurs amidst a period of intense political and judicial activity nationwide.

Judicial Council Suspends Three Judges

The National Judicial Council has suspended three judicial officers for a period of one year without pay. The suspended judges include Justice Hannatu Mohammed Kabir of the Nasarawa State High Court, Grand Kadi Mohammed Sani Salihu of the Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal, and Justice Sobere Biambo of the Rivers State High Court. The suspensions follow investigations into serious professional misconduct.

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The council cited acts including the unlawful detention of litigants and abuse of judicial powers as the primary reasons for these disciplinary actions. Additionally, two of the suspended judges have been barred from elevation for three years. The National Judicial Council has also issued cautions or warnings to several other judicial officers for various infractions.

N50,000 Relief Grant Guidelines Published

The Federal Government has published detailed operational guidelines for beneficiaries of the N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention grant. Recipients, who are selected from the National Social Register, will receive notification via SMS from approved mobile money service providers. The approved platforms include ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay, and Moniepoint.

To access the funds, beneficiaries must dial a specific USSD code to formally accept the grant. Once accepted, recipients can withdraw their allocated amounts through authorized Point of Sale (POS) agents. These measures establish a clear and structured pathway for financial aid distribution to vulnerable citizens across the country.