Court Limits Police and FRSC Powers on Motor Insurance Fines

A court ruling has established that while the police and FRSC can enforce third-party motor insurance, they cannot impose fines without a court order, addressing concerns about extortion and clarifying legal boundaries.

A recent court judgment has clarified the powers of the police and the Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC ) regarding the enforcement of third-party motor insurance in Nigeria.

Justice Hauwa Yilwa ruled that while both agencies can enforce compliance with the insurance requirement, they are not legally permitted to impose fines without a court order. The case was brought by activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju against the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the FRSC, citing sections of the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act, 1950, the Insurance Act, 2003, and the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007.

Adeyanju questioned the agencies’ authority to enforce insurance, impose fines, and conduct stop-and-search operations in relation to insurance compliance, seeking a declaration that the FRSC holds sole enforcement power and an injunction against the police imposing fines. The court affirmed the enforcement powers of both the police and FRSC but specifically prohibited them from levying fines directly. Marvin Omorogbe, the applicant’s lawyer, stated that the ruling prevents both agencies from imposing fines on vehicle owners.

Adeyanju expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the primary goal of the suit – to prevent unlawful fines – had been achieved. He believes this will curb extortion and restore confidence among motorists. While the court did not grant all requested reliefs, including removing the police’s enforcement powers entirely, Adeyanju urged citizens to utilize the judgment to protect their rights.

The ruling is expected to significantly impact how third-party motor insurance is enforced across the country, potentially reducing instances of roadside extortion. However, the defense lawyer, Victor Okoye, indicated plans to appeal the judgment, citing concerns about the court’s jurisdiction and the manner in which the suit was initiated. Okoye argued that the suit was improperly filed and that the Inspector-General of Police should have been named as the Nigeria Police Force, a corporate entity.

He also contended that the issues raised were contentious and unsuitable for resolution through an originating summons. Despite these objections, Okoye acknowledged the court’s affirmation of the concurrent powers of both agencies to stop, search, and verify insurance compliance. The police have consistently maintained that their enforcement efforts are aimed at upholding the legal requirement for third-party insurance, and this judgment sets a new precedent for how those efforts can be carried out legally





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FRSC Police Motor Insurance Court Judgment Fines Legal Rights

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