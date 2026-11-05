Atiku vows to appeal judgment nullifying Mark led ADC leadership

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will challenge a Federal High Court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led ADC leadership and invalidating his presidential candidacy at the Court of Appeal. The ADC warned the APC against actions threatening Nigeria's peace and democratic stability.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has vowed to challenge Thursday's Federal High Court judgment nullifying the leadership of the African Democratic Congress led by former Senate President David Mark at the Court of Appeal.

Atiku described the judgment as an attempt to weaken the opposition party and frustrate his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections. Atiku's position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, titled 'The Panic Is Real - Atiku'.

Also read Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership and Atiku Abubakar's Candidacy

Atiku Challenges Court Judgment Nullifying ADC Leadership

The former Vice President questioned the timing of the judgment, which came barely a day after a large crowd attended the ADC campaign rally in Sokoto State. He said the turnout reflected Nigerians' desire for political change and support for the party's promise to address the rising cost of living. The people of Sokoto came out in their thousands because they are hungry for change and believe in our promise to make life affordable again.

What we witnessed in Sokoto is only the beginning. The people of Kebbi will have their say, and so will Nigerians across the country as our campaign moves forward, he said. Atiku alleged that the judgment was intended to weaken his political support in Northern Nigeria and disrupt the momentum generated by the Sokoto rally. The timing of this judgment is no coincidence.

Advertisement

It is part of a strategy to weaken my support in the North and frustrate a campaign whose message is resonating across the country, he said. He maintained that his candidacy had a national appeal, arguing that economic hardship affected Nigerians irrespective of their geographical location. My roots are in Northern Nigeria, but my candidacy belongs to all Nigerians. There is a difference between being from the North and being a candidate only for the North.

Hunger and hardship do not respect regional boundaries. Nigerians across the country are suffering under this government, and they deserve a leader with a credible plan to make life affordable again, he added. The former Vice President further argued that the ruling party had underestimated the extent of his political support by assuming that his appeal was limited to the North. But the ruling party's greatest miscalculation is to assume that my support ends in the North.

What we saw in Sokoto, what we will see in Kebbi and across the country, is the strength of a national movement, he said. On the legal dispute, Atiku cited an earlier judgment by Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered on July 2, 2026, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025. He said the court had dismissed the challenge to the Mark-led leadership, upholding objections relating to jurisdiction, standing and failure to exhaust internal party remedies.

Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court had already dismissed the challenge to the David Mark-led leadership in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025. The court upheld the defendants' objections on jurisdiction, standing and the failure to exhaust internal party remedies, and resolved the substantive issues in their favour, he said. Questioning why the dispute was reopened, Atiku described the latest judgment as an attempt to circumvent the earlier decision.

Atiku Promises Court of Appeal Challenge to Ruling

Why, after that judgment, was another case filed to reopen the same dispute? This is a calculated attempt to circumvent a subsisting judgment. We will challenge this judicial manoeuvre at the Court of Appeal, he added. Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered the latest judgment, which nullified the leadership of the Mark-led ADC and invalidated decisions taken by the party under the leadership, including the process that produced Atiku as its presidential candidate.

The judgment followed a suit filed by a former ADC Deputy National Chairman (North-East), Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged the process through which Mark and other members of the caretaker committee assumed control of the party. Justice Lifu held that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership violated the party's constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025. The African Democratic Congress has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress against actions capable of threatening Nigeria's peace and democratic stability following the judgment.

ADC Warns APC Against Undermining Opposition Politics

The ADC, in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described the judgment as an attempt to undermine opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party alleged that the timing of the judgment, coming barely 24 hours after its presidential campaign rally in Sokoto, suggested that the ruling APC was becoming uncomfortable with its growing political influence.

Advertisement

According to the ADC, the judgment, which it said purportedly affected the Senator David Mark-led leadership and Atiku's political interests, could have far-reaching implications for thousands of its candidates seeking elective positions across the country. The party said the matter went beyond the political fortunes of Atiku and David Mark, arguing that it concerned the democratic rights of Nigerians and the ability of political parties and their candidates to participate in elections.

We have reasons to believe that the judgment had long been written on this case. The Sokoto rally was simply a trigger that stampeded its delivery, Abdullahi said. The ADC also challenged the legal basis of the judgment, citing the earlier ruling delivered on July 2, 2026, by Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025.

It maintained that the earlier judgment affirmed the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee and directed INEC to recognise the leadership. The party argued that a court of coordinate jurisdiction lacked the authority to sit on appeal over, review, vary or nullify the subsisting judgment of another court of equal jurisdiction. It, however, said it was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the latest judgment to determine its precise terms, scope and consequential orders.

ADC Vows Judicial Challenge To Protect Democratic Rights

The ADC vowed to challenge the judgment through all available judicial channels, while warning against what it described as attempts to eliminate political competition through judicial controversies. The opposition party further cautioned the APC against actions capable of threatening the country's peace and democratic stability, insisting that political power should be determined through free and fair elections rather than judicial disputes.

It also called on the judiciary to resist attempts by political interests to influence its decisions, urging Nigerians to defend democratic principles. The ADC appealed to its members nationwide to remain calm and law-abiding while the party pursues legal remedies.

Meanwhile, Atiku urged his supporters not to allow the judgment to weaken the momentum of the campaign, saying the party's activities would continue across the country. Our journey to rescue Nigeria from the hardship imposed by the APC government is a long one. Our Affordable Life campaign will continue because Nigerians deserve relief from this crushing cost-of-living crisis, he said. He urged supporters to continue taking the party's message to Nigerians through house-to-house and door-to-door campaigns while remaining peaceful.

We urge our supporters to remain resolute, take our message from house to house and door to door, and stay peaceful and focused. There is no shaking, he added.